And then there were three.
Three Whitfield County boys high school soccer teams are still alive as the state playoffs hits the quarterfinal round tonight.
Since 2016, at least one team from the county has won a state championship each season.
If the streak stays alive, it will either be Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek or Dalton — or some combination of the three — lifting up a trophy next week.
Last year, it was Southeast Whitfield and The Dalton Academy, but the two defending champions both bowed out in the second round last week to tough competition.
Dalton and Coahulla Creek are trying to retake the top spot after both won state in 2021, and Christian Heritage is trying to become the latest Whitfield County team to win a championship.
Christian Heritage hosts Lake Oconee Academy
Christian Heritage has breezed into the Elite 8.
After a first-round bye in the Class A DII playoffs, the Lions (10-1-3) shut down Washington-Wilkes in the second round.
The next test is Lake Oconee Academy (11-2-3) tonight at 6 in Dalton.
Lake Oconee, a semifinalist in Class A Public last year, cruised past Lanier County 6-0 in the second round to reach the quarters. The Titans come in having won six of their last seven, with the only loss coming against another state title contender in Class A DII in Georgia Military College Prep.
Christian Heritage got some good news for a potential semifinal game Monday morning.
The Georgia High School Association’s universal coin toss determined that the bottom team on the bracket would host in the semifinal games if equal seeds meet. Christian Heritage is a one seed, so, with a victory tonight, the Lions would host either Atkinson County or Aquinas in the Final Four on Friday.
Creek looking to get back into Final Four
After winning state two seasons ago and reaching the finals the season before that, a young Coahulla Creek team reached the Elite 8, but no further, last season.
These Colts, which have just one loss on the year (16-1-2) hope to return to compete for another Class 3A state championship.
Tonight’s obstacle? A home game against Peach County (13-6) tonight at 6:30.
Creek has outscored its opponents 12-0 through the first two rounds, while Peach County has had to battle a little more to reach the Elite 8. A 2-1 victory over Morgan County booked the Trojans a trip to Varnell.
Like Christian Heritage, the Colts got a little lucky with the GHSA coin toss. A win tonight would have Creek host either Hebron Christian or Savannah Country Day in the Final Four on Friday.
Dalton still alive in quest for seventh title
In the Class 5A quarterfinals tonight, the 18-2 Dalton Catamounts face a Chamblee team with a losing record.
Those battle-tested Bulldogs (7-8-2) come to Dalton tonight at 6:30.
After a difficult non-region schedule, Chamblee finished 4-1 in Region 4-5A to earn a playoff spot, then downed Harris County and Greenbrier to arrive in the quarterfinals.
That non-region slate includes a 7-0 loss to McIntosh, a state title contender that defeated Dalton 4-1 back in February.
Dalton’s been rolling since then, and a strong close to the regular season from Zeke Ortiz and the Cats carried through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Dalton is on the top half of its bracket, so the Catamounts aren’t helped by the GHSA coin toss. Dalton is a top seed, but so are the two potential Final Four opponents for the Cats. With a win tonight, Dalton would travel to either Flowery Branch or Union Grove in the state semis on Friday.
