After three straight losses to begin the season, Christian Heritage School needed Triplett to throw a trio of touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Carter Triplett tossed three touchdowns and rushed for another as Christian Heritage survived a late Pickens rally for a 29-24 win, the first for the Lions under new head coach Frank Barden.
“I just felt it tonight,” Triplett said. “It was big to get (the run game) going tonight. We worked on it a lot in practice this week.”
Triplett and the Lions (1-3) led 29-12 early in the fourth quarter, but, after being held in check by the Lions’ defense for most of the night, Pickens (1-3) made a few big plays to cut the score late.
After Triplett punched in his rushing touchdown, a 22-yarder, early in the fourth quarter, Pickens was backed up for a 4th-and-long. A reverse to Hayden Jones was nearly bottled up in the backfield, but Jones instead shook free for a long gain down the sideline. Pickens quarterback Sam Streicher hit McCord Purdy to cut the score to 29-18 8:38 left on the clock.
The Lions managed to bleed a few minutes off on offense, but another miracle fourth down play made it 29-24. Streicher heaved a deep ball on 4th-and-10. A Christian Heritage defender got a hand on it, but it bounced right into the arms of Ezra Faber for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:54 left.
“This is big for our kids,” Barden, who took over the program in May. “We’re maturing a little bit, and I couldn’t be more proud for our kids.”
Christian Heritage pounced on the onside kick, though, with Evan Coulter recovering. Triplett got a first down with his legs, allowing the Lions to kneel out the rest of the clock.
“This week at practice the focus and the intensity were better, and we were just prepared to come out here and win,” Triplett said.
The Lions held Streicher down for most of the night, and, after some early jitters from Christian Heritage’s offense, Triplett settled in to grab the Lions a lead.
His first TD pass was an 11-yard slant to Charlie Idom late in the first quarter. Sawyer Corn hit Beni Michmerhuizen for a 2-point conversion to put the Lions up 8-0.
Purdy ran the ensuing kickoff back for a Pickens touchdown, but the extra-point attempt was blocked.
Triplett answered by hitting Jackson Locke for a four-yard touchdown with 4:12 before half, putting the Lions up 15-6.
The kick return put up some Pickens points, but the offense had yet to get a first down at that point in the game. The Dragons quickly remedied that with a fast touchdown drive, as Miguel Salto finished it off with a seven-yard rushing score.
That score held at halftime, and the Lions took their opening drive of the third for more points.
Triplett tossed his third touchdown pass when Corn came back to grab a screen, let blockers get to defenders and sprint through an opening for a 55-yard touchdown.
The Lions led 22-12 and got the ball back after Pickens traveled all the way downfield, bleeding seven minutes of clock just to come up empty on a fourth down.
Triplett rumbled for his 22-yard rushing score with 10:03 left in the fourth, then held off the late Pickens rally.
Triplett totaled 159 yards and three touchdowns while hitting on 14 of his 26 attempts, but it was his run game, especially in the second half, that kept the Lions productive while running clock.
The junior finished with 153 yards on 25 carries.
“I’m proud of Carter, he did a great job leading tonight,” Barden said.
Streicher finished at 97 yards passing, but had just 53 on 11-for-26 before the deflected touchdown.
After taking advantage of an idle week last week, the Lions get some more rest next week.
Christian Heritage’s next action will be on Sept. 29, when Christian Heritage welcomes Ensworth, a visitor from Nashville, Tennessee, to Dalton.
