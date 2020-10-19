Tuesday night lights: North Murray, Coahulla Creek football face off on short rest

The final horn sounded on North Murray High School’s 49-42 home football defeat to Rockmart just before 11 p.m. on Friday.
Those 91 combined points match the 91 hours that the Mountaineers have had to prepare before suiting up for their game at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Coahulla Creek.
The outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to many changes to high school sports in Northwest Georgia, and playing football games on a Tuesday after just three days of rest is the latest for North Murray and Coahulla Creek.
Coahulla Creek will host the game, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 2. The Colts postponed the game — and the one the following Friday — after a few positive coronavirus tests were reported within the team. The Colts also played on Friday, losing 15-7 to Murray County.
“It’s unusual. I think in my 34 years coaching, the closest thing I’ve seen to this is having to play on a Saturday and then Thursday,” Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said.
The teams are back at it again, against two well-rested opponents, on Saturday. North Murray travels to play Southeast Whitfield at 7 p.m., while Coahulla Creek is at Adairsville at 1 p.m. The games were bumped from their originally scheduled times on Friday to give Coahulla Creek and North Murray as much time to prepare as possible. It will be the third game in eight days for both teams.
“It’s a physical game, it doesn’t matter who you play,” North Murray head coach Preston Poag said of the turnaround after the Friday night’s game. “After you play football, it’s like you’ve been in a car wreck, you’re all sore.”
What would be considered an anomaly in a normal season is only the first of two times the Colts will have to play on the same short schedule. They’ll have another Friday-Tuesday-Saturday turnaround in two weeks while making up their second postponed game. They’ll play LaFayette Friday, Oct. 30, then play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe the following Tuesday and Ringgold on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Wilson said the challenge of installing game plans and preparing his team mentally for the quick turnarounds may be just as difficult as the physical challenges presented by the schedule quirks.
“You have to try to get them back into focus,” Wilson said. “We’ve prepped the kids for trying to deal with that. We brought them in Sunday afternoon and started preparing.”
The Coahulla Creek game with North Murray was originally postponed the day prior to the scheduled kickoff, so both teams got almost a full week of game preparation for the other. Wilson and Poag both said that the earlier preparation helps with the quick turnaround, but that won’t be a luxury the Colts have in their next cluster of games.
“The kids haven't had prep on that yet,” Wilson said. “That’s going to be the real challenge.”
