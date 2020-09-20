Tunnel Hill's Isaiah Mack won't see the field Sunday for the Tennessee Titans' matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mack, a Titans defensive lineman, was declared as an inactive for the 1 p.m. game. He is a graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School and the first player from the school to play in the NFL.
Mack played in Tennessee's 16-14 season-opening win at Denver Monday night.
This is Mack's second year in the NFL. Mack, a 6-foot-1, 299-pound defensive tackle, went undrafted in 2019 out of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and signed with Tennessee, just about two hours away from his hometown. He played in 13 games, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback pressures and one fumble recovery. In a week 5 game against Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2019, during a homecoming of sorts, Mack had the best game of his young professional career with two tackles and half a sack.
