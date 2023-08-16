Three more area high school football teams will be playing on brand new artificial turf surfaces as the high school football season kicks off this week.
All three high schools in the Whitfield County Schools system — Coahulla Creek High, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield — all had turf fields installed at their football stadiums this summer.
“We’ve had to play junior varsity and freshman games on our practice field because it rained. We don’t have to do that anymore.” Northwest Whitfield head coach Josh Robinson said. “We can have youth league games, middle school games and rec league games out there, and that probably gives the edge to turf.”
The surfaces were installed by Sports Turf Company, headquartered in Whitesburg. Work began on the fields shortly after the 2022-23 school year ended in May, and construction is wrapping up just in time for teams to take the field. The new blue-and-orange trimmed surface at Northwest finished just before the field with maroon end zones at Southeast, and the Raiders had to play their preseason scrimmage against Murray County at Northwest last week due to the finishing touches still being applied to the Southeast field.
“The old turf, you did have more injuries on it, but now, turf is pretty solid and giving,” Southeast head coach Todd Murray said. “I’m good with it.”
The three brand new turf fields mean that five of the seven high school football teams in Whitfield and Murray counties will now play on artificial turf fields. Christian Heritage and North Murray already play on turf fields. Dalton still plays on a grass surface at Harmon Field, but a turf field marked for football is available to the team on the campus of The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High near Heritage Point Park. The Catamounts played their own fall scrimmage against Heritage at that field last week after storms made Harmon Field muddy. Murray County also plays on a grass field.
While the football teams will be the first to play official games on the turf fields, Robinson said the turf field provides a big benefit for the school to be able to hold events and to the soccer program.
The soccer programs are strong at all three Whitfield schools, with each having won a state championship in the last five years.
“A long time ago I may have preferred turf, now I may like grass, but, realistically, you have to look at it as a whole sports program,” Robinson said. “I’m an assistant athletic director, and we need that turf field for our soccer team.”
Northwest’s new field will be the first to see action in an official football game. The Bruins host Pepperell Thursday night at 7 to open their season. The game was originally slated for Friday but was moved to Thursday due to a shortage of officials in the state.
Southeast’s new surface will be put into use Friday night, when the Raiders host Coosa at 7:30.
Coahulla Creek will have to wait a little while for its first game on the new-look field. The first four games for the Colts this season are all on the road, starting with the season opener at Murray County Friday at 7:30 p.m. The first Creek home game is scheduled for Sept. 22, when the Colts host Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.