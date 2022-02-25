The Murray County High School Lady Indians turned a nine-win campaign a year ago into a 21-win season, but a couple of tough draws helped end Murray’s season in the Sweet 16 Friday night.
In the region tournament, Murray’s turnaround squad played a Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe team that only lost once in the regular season on its way to a region title. Murray fell to the second seed in the playoffs, causing them to run into a Cross Creek team that only lost once in the regular season after winning the state championship a year ago.
The Lady Indians (21-7) saw their season come to an end Friday night in Augusta, when Murray fell 52-31 to defending Class 3A champion Cross Creek (25-1).
Cross Creek led 19-7 after the first quarter and never let the Indians much closer. The Lady Razorbacks led 37-21 at half and 45-24 after three quarters.
Mattie Nuckolls led the Lady Indians with 14 points, while Ella Dotson had seven and Kiersten Hixson scored five.
Cross Creek advances to play the winner of today’s second-round matchup between Tattnall County and Lumpkin County.
This season, the first for Murray County under head coach Chris Tipton, the Lady Indians made their first playoff appearance since 2000 and won their first playoff game since 1978.
The Lady Indians downed Franklin County in the first round to reach the Sweet 16.
