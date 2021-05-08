Turner signs with LaGrange College

Contributed photo

Coahulla Creek High School's Ema Turner recently signed to play basketball at LaGrange College. Front row, from left, are coach Tommy Brooker, Ema Turner (holding Ellie, newborn daughter of assistant coach Jordi Motley) and coach Jody Bacchus. Back row, Motley, Sherry Turner (mother), Mason Turner (brother) and Mike Turner (father).

