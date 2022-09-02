Dalton High School’s Tyson Greenwade rushed for three touchdowns Friday night at Sonoraville, but the Catamounts also committed three costly turnovers in a 27-21 loss to the Phoenix.
A fumble handed Sonoraville a first-half touchdown, another ended a Dalton scoring chance and the final one ended any hope for the Catamounts.
With Dalton (1-1) trailing by six and driving into Sonoraville (2-1) territory with under three minutes to play, Ethan Long’s pass was intercepted inside the Phoenix 30.
Sonoraville was able to run out the remainder of the clock and secure the school’s first win over Dalton in the three games the two programs have played against each other.
Sonoraville struck first Friday on the very first play from scrimmage.
Jaxon Pate found Zack Lyles for a 69-yard catch-and-run to put Dalton in an early hole.
The Catamounts blocked the extra-point attempt, and Greenwade’s 1-yard scoring plunge capped a Catamount drive and put Dalton up 7-6 with 9:23 in the first quarter.
After a Dalton stop, the Catamounts committed their first turnover.
With Dalton backed up at its own 6-yard-line, a fumble was scooped up by Sonoraville for a touchdown recovery.
Dalton trailed 13-7 for about four minutes, when Greenwade’s second score gave the Cats a 14-13 advantage late in the first quarter.
That would be the score until late in the second quarter.
The second Dalton turnover came on a fumble by Long as the Catamounts were deep in Sonoraville territory late in the half.
Instead, Sonoraville took the turnover and completed its own deep drive. Jaxon Pate scooted in for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:14 to go before half.
Dalton drove the length of the field in the final minute of the half, but a pass came up short of the end zone as time expired.
The third quarter was scoreless before Lyles broke out for a 38-yard touchdown run with 10:44 left in the game to put Dalton in a 27-14 hole in the final quarter.
Lyles piled up 193 rushing yards on 19 carries for Sonoraville, also adding 82 yards receiving.
Greenwade broke tackles and shook loose for a 49-yard score to give the Cats some life back with nine minutes remaining.
After rushing for 371 yards and six touchdowns in the Catamounts’ opener, the senior running back had 227 yards and the three touchdowns on 27 carries Friday.
Dalton got a stop and began the potential game-winning drive, but Long’s interception ended Dalton’s chances.
Dalton returns to Harmon Field next week for a home game against Class 2A power Rockmart. Dalton will welcome the Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dalton hasn’t played Rockmart since 1979.
Sonoraville will be at LaFayette on Friday.
