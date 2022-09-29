When Southeast Whitfield High School’s offense avoided turning the ball over in the first half of its region opener against Heritage on Thursday, the Raiders found some success.
The home team put together two extended touchdown drives in the first half. The problem for Southeast? Four of the other five Raider drives in the half ended with Region 7-4A opponent Heritage taking the football away.
The Generals (6-0, 1-0 Region 7-4A) used those turnovers to build a 35-12 lead at half on their way to a 55-12 victory that spoiled Southeast’s return to region play.
Southeast (4-2, 0-1 Region 7-4A) played a non-region schedule in 2020 and 2021. That freed the Raiders to create a schedule without having to include region games, but it also left the Raiders without a chance to compete for the playoffs.
Southeast went 4-1 in its non-region slate this year, and Thursday’s game against Heritage was its first foray back into region play since 2019.
Southeast’s first drive Friday night ended when quarterback Brayden Miles was picked off by Heritage’s Max Owens on the second play from scrimmage. Owens returned the ball to the 13, and Paxton McCrary ran in for a 13-yard score on the following play.
Southeast drove across midfield before punting, and Landon Cansler broke loose for a 61-yard score to quickly put the Raiders in a 14-0 hole.
The Raiders chipped down the field, and, just after the first quarter ticked to the second, Miles hit Matthew Brock for a third-down pass before faking a handoff and jogging in for a 13-yard touchdown score.
Any momentum Southeast may have gained from cutting the deficit to 14-6 quickly vanished.
The Raiders kicked the ball short, but returner Tyler Cheatwood fielded it on a sprint and got behind Southeast’s coverage for a touchdown return.
Then, the turnovers returned for Southeast. The Raiders limited the damage after coughing the ball up on their 25 when Hunter Rogers jumped on a Heritage fumble at Southeast’s 3.
But the Raiders gave it right back. An Anthony Ramirez fumble was scooped up by Heritage, and Kaden Swope sprinted and dived for a 26-yard score to put Southeast in a 28-6 hole.
The hole got deeper on the Raiders’ next possession, when Miles tried to escape the rush in the backfield only to smack into a backpedaling back judge and drop the ball. Heritage’s Tanner Hall hopped on the loose ball in the end zone for a score to put Southeast behind 35-6 after a third straight Raider possession ended with a giveaway.
Miles recovered enough to lead the Raiders down the field for a late-half drive. Brady Ensley broke off some big runs to get the Raiders started, and Miles found Brock on a fade route with just 3.1 seconds before half to cut the score to 35-12 at the break.
Swope quickly hit Cheatwood for a 22-yard touchdown just two minutes into the third before another turnover sealed Southeast’s fate.
Miles was picked off trying to find Ramirez in the end zone, but Cheatwood instead leapt to grab the interception before sprinting 100 yards for his third touchdown of the night. Cheatwood scored on special teams, as a receiver on offense and on defense.
The 49-12 deficit carried into the fourth for Southeast, and, as backups competed against a running clock, Heritage’s Brady Chandler added a late touchdown.
Southeast Whitfield travels to Tunnel Hill next Friday to play cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield. The game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Heritage is set to host Cedartown next week.
