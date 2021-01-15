'Uncle Bernard' Broome leaves legacy as longtime supporter of Murray County athletics

Bernard Broome didn't graduate from Murray County High School, but you could usually find him there any time one of the Indians' teams were playing.
"You'd see him at football games, but he'd be there at basketball and baseball and wrestling," Murray County head football coach Chad Brewer said of Broome.
Broome, a longtime supporter of Murray County athletics and member of the school's touchdown club, died at 51 late last month due to COVID-19 complications.
Brewer, who's been the football coach at Murray County since 2013, hasn't had a season yet without Broome's support.
"When I first got there, besides the administration, the Broome family was the first family that I ever met," Brewer said of Broome and his wife, Stephanie. "He's really the first guy that welcomed me and my family to Murray County. He told me he'd be by my side that night, and he was a man of his word."
Broome's son, Zachary, played football at Murray County until he graduated after the 2013 season. Broome served in the touchdown club, a group that helps support the football program, during Zachary's time there, but stayed on in his role of treasurer afterwards, even without a child of his own still in school.
He had plenty of honorary nieces and nephews around campus, though, according to Brewer.
"Everyone knew him as 'Uncle Bernard,'" Brewer said. "Whether they were family or weren't, he was 'Uncle Bernard.'"
Broome graduated from Dalton High School, but found his home in Chatsworth. He worked at Mohawk Industries for 24 years.
"He grew up in Dalton and went to Dalton High School, but he had more pride in Murray County than a lot of people from here," Brewer said. "And he showed it."
Broome showed that pride with his constant presence at Murray County games and his support of all his nieces and nephews.
"Everybody loved him," Brewer said. "He spoke to all of our players and parents that came into the program. He was so great around our kids, just helping them and encouraging them."
"You can get a lot out of people when they know you care. Everyone knew how much Bernard cared," Brewer said. "He was there, not just for touchdown club responsibilities, he was a true friend."
Brewer was a pall bearer at Broome's funeral.
Broome was in the hospital throughout December after contracting COVID-19. Outpouring of support and promises of prayer came from well-wishers on social media as updates were shared on his condition.
Murray County's Facebook page shared the news after he died on Dec. 31.
"Our hearts are heavy across Indian Nation today as we say goodbye to one of our biggest fans and supporters, Bernard Broome," the post read. "Friday nights just won't be the same."
"It's tough to think about a season without him next year," Brewer said. "It's really going to be a change. But, he'd want the show to go on. To honor him, that's what we're doing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.