Christian Heritage School’s girls tennis team finished an undefeated romp through the regular season and Region 7-A Private tournament by earning the program’s first ever region championship on Wednesday.
The 13-0 Lady Lions captured the region crown by knocking off Darlington in the region tournament semifinals on Wednesday, then downing Mount Paran Christian — a state finalist in 2021 — in the region finals.
Christian Heritage earned a bye to the semifinals of the region tournament, which was held on Darlington’s campus in Rome, by finishing the regular season atop the region.
Christian Heritage finished the regular season at 11-0, knocking off teams as from schools as large as Class 6A’s Allatoona and Roswell.
Christian Heritage captured its first region crown in a Region 7-A Private that fielded three teams in the state’s Elite 8 last year. Christian Heritage finished third in the region last season and advanced to the Sweet 16.
The Lady Lions are lead by three seniors — Anna Jarrett, Allie Raughton and Callie Stanfield. Stanfield recently committed to play for the University of West Georgia and sports a 45-6 career singles record.
Juniors Raigh Langston, Makray Lents, Monica Morales and Katie Rose Stanfield have played together since middle school.
“These seven girls provide great leadership to the freshman we had come in this year, ensuring their legacy will continue when they graduate,” said Christian Heritage coach Garrick Sanford.
The Lady Lions test their undefeated mark in the Class A Private state playoffs. Christian Heritage opens with a first-round contest against Hebron Christian, the fourth-seeded squad from Region 5-A Private.
That match will be completed by Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.