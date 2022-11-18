Christian Heritage School was a fourth down conversion away from having the chance to take a late lead over Johnson County in the Class A Division II Sweet 16.
Instead, a pass was incomplete, and the undefeated Trojans took the ball the other way for the clinching touchdown on their home field.
Johnson County (12-0) held off the Lions 26-14 Friday night to advance to the Elite 8 and end the season of a scrappy Lions team at 5-7.
Johnson County led 18-7 at halftime, and that score held through the third and until late in the game.
Christian Heritage drove the ball inside the Johnson County 40 as the clock ticked under six to play, but the Trojans forced an incompletion from Christian Heritage quarterback Carter Triplett.
The Lions needed a quick stop to keep hope alive, but Johnson County’s Germivy Tucker had other ideas. The leading rusher in Class A Division II broke off a long run before plunging in for the final 3-yard score with 1:51 to go.
Triplett hit a deep pass to Koneman as the Lions attempted a desperate late comeback, but another fourth-down stop let the Trojans hit victory formation.
Tucker, who broke the career rushing yards school record at Johnson County that was held by former University of Georgia great Herschel Walker, got the scoring started early in the first quarter.
Tucker absorbed a hit in the backfield by a Lion defender, bounced off and sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown.
A missed extra point attempt allowed the Lions to grab the lead back after their next possession.
Senior running back Eli Thomason rushed for 33 yards on a fourth down to set the Lions up in scoring position, then got in for a short rushing score a few plays later.
Thomason, the lead back all season for the Lions, wrapped his final game for Christian Heritage with 103 rushing yards and the score.
The 7-6 lead Christian Heritage got on Carson Russell’s made extra point held at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, two passing touchdowns by the run-heavy Johnson County team helped the hosts take control.
Quarterback Dalton Brantley had just 19 completions on the year, but 12 of those went for touchdowns. He added two more, both short passes to Jakelvis Whitley, to give Johnson County an 18-7 lead.
The Lions got back within a score when Wyatt Brumlow rushed in on a reverse with under a minute left in the first half.
That next score never came for the Lions, who were held scoreless after halftime.
Christian Heritage finished the regular season 4-6, but scored a dominant 37-6 road victory in the first round over Greene County last week. The Lions reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years, but couldn’t overcome Johnson County.
