Upchurch signs with Columbus State
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Aida Luz "Ronnie" Whitener, 72, of Calhoun, GA passed away on Wednesday, April 14th after a 15 month courageous battle with lung cancer. Even in the toughest of times, she retained her faith in God, sense of humor, and sassiness until the end. Ronnie was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and mo…
Mr. Hugh Dorsey Blake Jr., age 80, of Dalton, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Hamilton Medical Center. Mr. Blake was a member of Olivia Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh, Sr. and Mamie Blake: sister, Kat…
Dee Hasty, age 73, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle wreck on Dug Gap Road
- Dalton man who died from Dug Gap Road wreck identified
- Dalton woman sentenced to probation for vehicular homicide, crash killed a Rocky Face man
- Ewton chosen as next Whitfield County Schools superintendent
- Stalemate: Dalton and Southeast again play to a draw on final night of regular season
- TikTok videos lead to 'Good Morning America' for local couple
- Area Arrests for April 16
- Whitfield, Murray Republicans censure Georgia's top GOP elected officials, Whitfield also censures Chuck Payne
- Area Arrests for April 15
- Area Arrests for April 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.