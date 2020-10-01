The Friday night football game between Coahulla Creek and North Murray high schools has been postponed due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), officials with both schools confirmed.
Two positive COVID-19 tests within Coahulla Creek High School were reported this week, Chris Parker, director of student services at Whitfield County Schools, said Thursday. Officials with Whitfield County Schools and Coahulla Creek met after learning of the positive tests and decided to postpone the game.
"There was a possibility of further exposure to COVID-19, and, out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to go ahead and postpone Friday's game," Parker said.
As of Thursday afternoon, no decisions have yet been made on possibly rescheduling the game.
Parker said it was still being determined how many students had close contact with those with positive tests, and more students may have to self-quarantine due to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 guidelines.
According to those guidelines, Georgia high school students who test positive for COVID-19 can return to school 10 days after the positive test or 10 days after symptoms first appeared, if symptoms are no longer present.
Parker said all players on the football team would be tested, and that a decision on future scheduled games would be made after results come back.
Coahulla Creek is scheduled to play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday. Oct. 9.
It could be a challenge for the two schools, which are Region 6-3A opponents, to find a date to make up the postponed game. Coahulla Creek currently has an open date Nov. 13, but North Murray is scheduled to play a game every Friday through the end of the season on Nov. 20. The playoffs begin the following week, Nov. 27.
Every game remaining of Coahulla Creek's schedule is a Region 6-3A contest, while North Murray's only non-region game left this season is an Oct. 23 game at Southeast Whitfield.
If a game postponed due to COVID-19 is not rescheduled and completed, it will be considered a "no contest" and not count against either team's record, according to GHSA rules.
