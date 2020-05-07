Video game: Christian Heritage's Clements gets head start on coaching career with virtual lessons

Drew Clements is still technically in high school, but he’s already getting a head start on a potential basketball coaching career, even amid a pandemic.
The Christian Heritage School senior finished up his final year playing basketball in February, but he already knew he wasn’t done with the game yet. With schools closed and social distancing guidelines in place due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Clements has been offering basketball lessons for kids via recorded videos and live video conferencing.
According to Clements, he’s already had a few regular takers.
“I recorded myself doing what they should do,” Clements said. “It’s an hour-long lesson, and I put times for each drill. It’s a lot of different things for all parts of the game.”
In addition to pre-recorded workouts, Clements offers real-time lessons over the Zoom video-conferencing tool. Once the COVID-19 quarantines end, Clements said he will begin offering in-person lessons.
Clements’ curriculum comes largely from what he learned in high school under Christian Heritage basketball coach Tyler Watkins.
A 1,000-point career scorer at Christian Heritage who made the Daily Citizen-News All Area Basketball First Team in both of his final two seasons, Clements had a chance to continue playing basketball, but wanted to get started coaching. He had a scholarship offer from Covenant College in Lookout Mountain to play basketball, but decided to stay even closer to home.
“I had some schools interested, but I decided to just go to Dalton State (College), and I decided to help coach Watkins here,” Clements said.
At Dalton State, Clements will begin working on a degree that he hopes will land him in a career in sports.
“I’m not sure what my major will be, but I want to do something sports-related,” Clements said. “I want to coach, but if I don’t coach, I know I want to be in the field of basketball.”
Clements already has charge of his own basketball team, a travel team of local area freshmen with the North Georgia Extreme.
While Clements works his way through college, he said he plans to continue offering lessons.
“I can see myself keeping doing this a while, just because I love it so much,” Clements said.
