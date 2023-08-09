High school volleyball season is here in Whitfield and Murray counties, and local programs are gearing up for another year.
Here’s what to watch for as volleyball season begins:
Dalton, Murray primed for big seasons
The Dalton Lady Catamounts finished the 2022 season with 31 wins, and most of last year’s key contributors are back in 2023.
Last year’s Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year Gracie Ridley returns to lead the Lady Cats this season along with All-region performer Ava Davey.
After an uneven start a year ago, Dalton reeled off 16 straight wins and won Region 7-5A.
Dalton hopes to be back in contention for the region crown again this season.
Murray, meanwhile, won 28 games and rolled through Area 7-2A in the regular season last year.
Standout hitter Lira Lingerfelt and defender Allie Webb are gone to graduation, but Murray returns Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area first teamers Skyler Mahoney and Lily Sheram.
North Murray, Creek, Southeast look to build off playoff appearances
North Murray, Coahulla Creek and Southeast Whitfield all made runs as lower seeds in their respective area and region tournaments to grab a playoff spot in 2022.
North Murray had just six wins, but made a move to clinch the fourth seed in Area 7-2A. Creek was seventh in Reigon 6-3A before a run in the region tournament grabbed them the fourth playoff spot. Southeast knocked off rival Northwest in the Region 7-4A tournament to clinch a playoff berth.
Each program will hope to springboard off that late-season success in 2023.
Southeast, led by All-Area setter Trinity Burse. Setter and hitter Jelleny Mallozzi made the All-Area second team a year ago for Coahulla Creek, and Koral Dominguez returns after leading the Lady Mountaineers in kills last season.
Northwest looks to return to playoff formAfter making the Class 4A Final Four for two straight seasons in 2020 and 2021, Northwest Whitfield missed out on the state playoffs entirely with a young team last season.
This year’s Lady Bruins hope to battle for a playoff return.
Northwest graduated stalwart setter Allie Anderson, but Mia Pena, an All-Region libero for Northwest last year, is back, alongside all-region hitter Caroline Buckner
Christian Heritage, Dalton Academy share a region in Class A
Christian Heritage and Dalton Academy aren’t even in the same classification in other sports, but the two schools, normally in opposite divisions in Class A, share Class A Area 7 in volleyball.
Class A, which is split into two divisions, is combined for volleyball.
Christian Heritage narrowly missed out on the playoffs a season ago.
Dalton Academy, still a very young program that held its first season in 2021, finished last season winless.
