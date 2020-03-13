Waiting game: Dalton, Murray County schools suspend sports, join Whitfield County, Christian Heritage

A day after a Georgia High School Association recommendation that member schools suspend sporting events and practices due to concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19), two more local school systems have followed suit.
Dalton Public Schools and Murray County Schools announced the immediate suspension of athletics Friday morning, joining Whitfield County Schools and the Christian Heritage School, which both made similar moves Thursday.
Dalton's schools will suspend athletics until at least March 27, according to Dalton High School athletics director Jeff McKinney. All Murray County Schools athletic events, games and extracurricular activities are canceled, effective immediately, Superintendent Steve Loughridge said.
Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools all remain open, while Christian Heritage, a private school, is closed until March 27.
A decision about the remainder of the athletics schedule would be made by the end of the two-week suspension, according to McKinney.
"Dalton Public Schools will be suspending athletics for the next two weeks, as the governor recommended. An update about the remainder of the year will be made by Friday, March 27," McKinney wrote in a statement. "Currently, all Dalton High School teams will be allowed to practice while school is still in session. If school is not in session, practices will be postponed."
Schools should consider closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Brian Kemp recommended in a press conference Thursday afternoon. A GHSA release later that afternoon urged the same for sporting events, citing the governor's recommendation.
Professional sports leagues and college athletic organizations canceled games and suspended seasons throughout Thursday due to coronavirus concerns. The NCAA canceled its remaining winter and spring sports championships, while the MLB, NBA and NHL all suspended their seasons.
Until games can continue, Dalton boys soccer coach Matt Cheaves said the Catamounts will continue to practice.
"What comes along, you just have to deal with it," Cheaves said. "It's been kind of a weird season anyway with all the rain, and we've been unable to get much consistency. We just have to keep our heads up trust that we'll be able to get back at it."
Dalton baseball coach Rhett Parrott said his team understood the need for the suspension, even if they're itching to play.
"Safety is obviously the biggest concern here, and our prayers go out to everyone," Parrott said. "They understand that there are reasons for this, but they're disappointed. They love the game, and they just want to get back on the field."
Cheaves said his team, defending Georgia 6A state champions, will scrimmage more during the downtime, without worrying about the need to stay as rested for games.
"It'll be a different sort of practice," Cheaves said. "We just have to use this time to work on some things we haven't had much time to do."
