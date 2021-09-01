Walker team wins memorial golf tournament

Eighty players participated in the twelfth annual Dr. Bob Raitz Memorial Golf Tournament on Aug. 27 at Nob North Golf Course.
Winners were:
First flight
• First place with a scorecard playoff at 55 were Nate Baggett, Fred Gabriel, Todd Nelson and Bryan Walker.
• Second place in the scorecard playoff at 55 were Jamin Jeong, Jacob Lee and Garrett and Sharlly Nudd.
• Third place with a 57 were Gary Olson, Ron Raitz, Reggie Sherrill and Clay Walker
Second flight
• First place: Lee Evins, Richard Evins, Murrell Tull Jr. and Murrell Tull Sr. at 68.
• Second place: Jeremy Beckworth, Brent Goodge, Tim Henion and Greg Hudson at 71.
• Third place: Tim Knowlton, Coty Malone, Gary Moore and Travis Moore at 72.
Closest to the pin, longest drive awards
• Hole 5: Charlly Pack
• Hole 8: Greg Watkins
• Hole 17: Bill McGinnis
• Hole 12: Tom Cook
• Longest drive on hole 16: Greg Watkins
Co-chairmen of the event were Gene and Tim Harrison. During the preliminary announcements credit was given to Dr. Murrell Tull, the catalyst 12 years ago for starting this event after the passing of Dr. Raitz. This event was -- and still is -- for the benefit of the Learning Tree Christian School's Worthy Student Fund.
Before he hit the ceremonial first tee shot, Ron Raitz, now age 65 and son of the honoree, stated that he attended the Learning Tree School many years ago, and it is still close to his heart. As it is with his mother, Vivian Raitz Carlson, who at 91 is still in good health. She was also present at the tournament.
Signs listing the generous sponsors lined hole No. 1 on the course.
Gene Harrison thanked the staff at the Nob North Golf Course pro shop for its great help and cooperation.
School principal Twila Brown stated: "Learning Tree provides quality Christian education in spacious outdoor and indoor classrooms for 4 years of age on through eighth grade. The school is very grateful to the community for its support in helping students afford to attend. This year the funds also assisted in the purchase of a bus for field trips. This golf tournament is a very popular annual event."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.