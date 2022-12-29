Webber International took the lead with 34 seconds left and downed Dalton State College 61-60 Thursday at the SSAC/Sun Conference Challenge in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Webber International led for just 1:43 of game time, but that included the final 34 seconds of play.
A jump shot by Loro Natana put Webber (7-4) in front for the first time in the second half at 59-57.
Natana added a pair of free throws before a 3-pointer by Dalton State’s Jaelin Ferrell with just three seconds left brought the final margin to 61-60.
Dalton State (7-6) led for the majority of the game, but the Roadrunners never ran away. DSC’s largest lead was eight early in the second half. The Roadrunners led 32-28 at halftime.
Ferrell’s late 3-pointer got him to 12 points and tied him for the team lead. Franklin Almonte, a Dalton High School graduate, scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Sean Cobb scored nine, while Carterius Evans had six.
Natana’s go-ahead shot and following free throws marked his only four points of the game. K’Shun Stokes led the game with 15, Orri Hilmarsson scored 14 and Davis Eddie had 13.
Southern States Athletic Conference member Dalton State continues play in the two-day challenge today against another Sun Conference opponent, Keiser, at noon.
