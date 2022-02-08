Westside Middle School's wrestling team won the North Georgia Middle School Athletic League duals championship and traditional tournament this past weekend.
On Friday night, the team won the duals championship. The team's first win in the semifinals was over North Whitfield 64-24. In the finals, Westside beat Eastbrook 61-22. North Whitfield placed third and Bagley finished fourth.
Winners in both matches were Landon Bishop, Carson Brown, Carter Cordova, Levi Crawford, Dominic Garcia, Walker Jones, Anthony Knott, Eli Lane, Lucas Naranjo, Knox Oehlson, Hunter Perry and Ethan Williams. Aiden Tran won against North Whitfield.
On Saturday, Westside won the traditional tournament beating out Eastbrook and third-place Bagley. Individual champions for Westside were Knott (101), Tran (109), Williams (131), Lane (141), Naranjo (155) and Bishop (166). Second-place finishers were Oehlson (73), Brown (79), Perry (87), Jones (116) and Garcia (181). Third-place finishers were Emmanuel Carrillo (221) and Jaiden Lowery (276). Fourth-place finishers were Cordova (95) and Crawford (206).
