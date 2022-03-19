A wrestler at Westside Middle School has earned recognition for his record-breaking season on the mat.
Eli Lane, an eighth-grade student, recently received the Superstar Wrestler Award from the Allan Jones Foundation for his perfect 17-0 record.
“Eli dominated all season long with first period pins and not one opponent was able to take him to the second period,” said Allan Jones, the creator of the foundation based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “This is the type of wrestler that will go on to win a state championship and our award is intended to encourage and motivate him because of his dedication.”
The foundation recognizes a standout youth wrestler for Cleveland and surrounding areas each year. Lane is the first wrestler from Dalton to earn the recognition from the foundation of Jones, the founder of financial services company Check into Cash, also based in Cleveland.
Lane credited his head coach at Westside Middle – Nathan Edwards – for guiding him through the tough season. Lane also said he was grateful for assistant coach Anthony Flowers.
Jones was familiar with Lane even before the young wrestler went undefeated this season. For several years, Lane has traveled to Cleveland to wrestle at the Jones Wrestling Center for the Higher Calling Youth Wrestling Club and head coach Josh Bosken. The Jones Foundation recognized Lane’s potential from the beginning and plans to help fund his success.
Bosken said Lane has made tremendous progress since he started with Higher Calling.
“Eli did not start out as a great wrestler and had to work hard to get to where he is at,” said Bosken, the 2020-21 AAU Wrestling National Coach of the Year who recently led Higher Calling to another state championship. “But his hard work has paid off and he has all the qualities of a state champion.”
Lane’s Father, Matt, is a member of the Dalton police department and was a 1993 State Place Winner in wrestling at Northwest Whitfield High School. His mother, Tina, is a credit manager for Shaw Industries. They thanked Higher Calling for their recognition of the eighth-grader’s record-breaking accomplishment.
“As his parents, we are naturally proud of all Eli has worked so hard to accomplish,” said Matt Lane. “But when someone like Allan Jones or Josh Bosken takes the time to support and encourage him – that makes a lasting impression and really means a lot.”
Jones said his family foundation is always on the lookout for up-and-coming wrestling prospects. The foundation funds the Cleveland High School wrestling team and the wrestling team for crosstown rival Bradley Central High School. It also funds the youth clubs for both schools and donated a wrestling building to each high school. The Bradley High team set a record for winning four state titles in a row until the record was eclipsed in 2022 by Cleveland, which won five titles in a row.
“Give us a young wrestler who is dedicated and has parents who are willing to support him, and the Higher Calling wrestling club will do the rest,” Jones said.
