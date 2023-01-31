Westside Rockets sweep wrestling titles

The Westside Middle School Rockets wrestling team defended both the North Georgia Middle School Athletic League duals and traditional wrestling championships at Bagley Middle School in January. This marks the fourth straight year Westside wrestling has captured the duals title and second year in a row to win the traditional title.
Westside defended its duals tournament title as the No. 1 seed after an undefeated season in the North Georgia Middle School Athletic League. In the first round Westside beat the No. 4 seed Gladden 70-11 to advance to the championship. In the finals the Rockets defeated the No. 2 seed Valley Point 51-34.
The traditional tournament was also at Bagley Middle School. The Rockets won the traditional championship after winning six individual championships. North Whitfield took home the runner-up trophy.
Individual traditional champions/weight class:
• Knox Oehlson (73)
• Carson Brown (87)
• Abraham Hurd (95)
• Carter Tran (109)
• Carlos Hernandez (141)
• Hunter Green (221)
Individual traditional second place/weight class:
• Knox Lovelace (79)
• Mathew Ledford (101)
• Jadin Ridley (206)
Individual traditional third place/weight class:
• Aaron Cox (124)
• Trent Hartman (131)
• Harlan Cook (166)
• Drew Chambers (181)
• Lyrix Collis (286)
Individual traditional fourth place/weight class:
• Charlie Cox (116)
