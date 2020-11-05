What to watch for in high school football's week 10

Friday's football schedule is headlined by two cross-county rivalry games, with North Murray hosting Murray County at 7:30 p.m. and Northwest Whitfield hosting Southeast Whitfield at the same time. Outside of those rivalry games, what else is on the schedule?
Dalton returns home to host Douglas County
Dalton (1-5, 0-4 Region 5-6A) returns to Harmon Field Friday night at 7:30 for just its third home game of the 2020 season.
They'll take on Region 5-6A foe Douglas County (6-1, 3-1 Region 5-6A) in search of their first region win.
Despite that lack of region win, Dalton has been improved in recent games. The Catamounts nearly snatched a win after completing a 21-point comeback at the region's third-placed Alexander two weeks ago, but fell after a late Alexander score. Dalton was off last Friday.
Christian Heritage looks to keep momentum going after big win
Christian Heritage (6-1, 2-0 Region 7-A Private) is coming off the program's first win in eight tries over Darlington in a thriller last week, and they'll look to keep their six-game win streak going in a road game at Kennesaw's Mount Paran Christian (0-6, 0-1 Region 7-A Private) Friday night at 7:30.
Should the Lions keep rolling against winless Mount Paran Christian, they could set up a winner-take-all game for the Region 7-A Private title after a bye against North Cobb Christian, should they defeat Darlington Friday.
Coahulla Creek finishes off another three-game, eight-day stretch Saturday
Because of games rescheduled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Coahulla Creek (2-6, 1-5 Region 6-3A) has been playing often and unusual dates.
After a game last Friday and this Tuesday, Coahulla will play at Ringgold (4-3, 3-2 Region 6-3A) at noon Saturday. It's the second time the Colts have played one of those Friday-Tuesday-Saturday turnaround stretches this season.
The Colts are coming off of their first Region 6-3A win of the year, when they defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 34-21 on Tuesday.
