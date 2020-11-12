What to watch for in high school football's week 11

North Murray travels to Adairsville for region showdown
North Murray High School (5-2, 5-1 Region 6-3A) makes the trip down Highway 225 and I-75 to play Region 6-3A foe Adairsville (5-3, 4-2 Region 6-3A) Friday night at 7:30.
The Mountaineers have won four straight since an early-season loss to Rockmart, and North Murray is looking to finish the regular season strong against Adairsville and LaFayette next Friday.
Adairsville is coming off of a 45-7 loss to Rockmart last week.
Dalton hosts final home game of 2020
Dalton (1-6, 0-5 Region 5-6A) hosts their fourth and final home game of the 2020 season when they play Paulding County (3-5, 1-4 Region 5-6A) at Harmon Field Friday night.
The Catamounts have lost five straight in Region 5-6A play, but they'll have a chance to change that against Paulding County and their 1-4 region record.
Dalton closes its season with a game next week at East Paulding.
Murray County looks to conclude season with region win
Murray County (3-6, 2-5 Region 6-3A) concludes its season Friday night with a home game at 7:30 against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-7, 1-5 Region 6-3A).
The Indians are coming off a 56-8 loss to North Murray, but will get some players back that sat out due to new coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine protocols.
LFO has dropped three straight since a victory over Sonoraville last month.
Northwest Whitfield game canceled; Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek on byes
Northwest Whitfield's scheduled game with Ridgeland Friday night was canceled Thursday. They Bruins will be back in action next Friday at Pickens to conclude their regular season. Christian Heritage is off for a scheduled bye this week after their game last week was canceled. The Lions play North Cobb Christian next Friday at home after two weeks of rest. Coahulla Creek gets some much needed rest after finishing a stretch of six games in 23 days on Saturday. They'll be back to finish their season at Sonoraville next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.