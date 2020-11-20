What to watch for in high school football's week 12

Christian Heritage plays with region championship on the line
Christian Heritage School (8-1, 3-0 Region 7-A Private) faces off with North Cobb Christian (8-1, 3-0 Region 7-A Private) tonight at 7:30 with the Region 7-A Private championship on the line.
It would be the first region championship for the Lions since they began Georgia High School Association football competition in 2012.
The Lions have won six straight -- and got two more victories thanks to forfeits due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) -- since losing their season opener to Fellowship Christian, 43-21.
North Cobb Christian's only loss this season? A 27-0 defeat to that same Fellowship team.
The winner of tonight's game will earn the region's top seed, while the loser will be the second seed for the playoffs. Both will host a playoff game next Friday.
North Murray looks to finish regular season strong, lock up third seed
North Murray (5-3, 5-2 Region 6-3A) looks to close the regular season strong at home tonight at 7:30 against LaFayette (4-4, 4-2 Region 6-3A).
North Murray lost a chance at a home first-round playoff game with a loss last week at Adairsville, but the Mountaineers can lock up the region's third playoff seed with a win. With a loss, North Murray would be the fourth seed.
LaFayette comes in off of a week in which they canceled a game due to COVID-19.
Northwest plays at Pickens to decide playoff fate
Northwest Whitfield (6-2, 1-2 Region 7-4A) will finish their regular season tonight with a game at Pickens (3-5, 1-2 Region 7-4A).
The Bruins can use a win in a Region 7-4A playoff race that has been muddied by myriad cancelations due to COVID-19. Northwest had their scheduled game last week at Ridgeland canceled. Pickens fell 23-7 last week to Heritage, a team Northwest defeated earlier this season.
The Bruins' playoff fate will come down to the result of several games tonight. Northwest could find themselves in a three-way tie for the last two playoff spots or finish as high as the second seed.
Dalton wraps up schedule at East Paulding
After breaking a five-game losing streak last week, Dalton (2-6, 1-5 Region 5-6A) will finish their season tonight at Dallas' East Paulding (4-5, 1-5 Region 5-6A).
The Catamounts earned their first Region 5-6A win with a 27-15 win over Paulding County last week, and the Catamounts have a chance to end the season on a high note with East Paulding, whose lone region victory also came against Paulding County.
Coahulla Creek closes season at Sonoraville
Coahulla Creek (2-7, 1-6 Region 6-3A) closes out their 2020 campaign with a game at Sonoraville (4-5, 2-5 Region 6-3A) tonight at 7:30.
The Colts are as rested for their final game as they've been all season. They're coming off a bye week after a stretch where they played six games in 23 days due to COVID-19 cancelations earlier this season.
Sonoraville is coming off of last week's upset of Ringgold, which defeated the Colts 55-14 in their last game.
Murray County and Southeast Whitfield's seasons are completed.
