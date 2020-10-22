What to watch for in high school football's week eight

Northwest looks to bounce back from season's first loss
Northwest Whitfield (4-1) took their first defeat of 2020 to Central of Carrollton last week, and they'll face another tough Region 7-4A foe in Cedartown (4-2) in Tunnel Hill tonight at 7:30.
Cedartown won its region opener convincingly last week with a 52-21 win over Pickens, and the Bulldogs come in with close losses to two powers in different classifications: Class 3A's Rockmart and Class 5A's Calhoun.
The game will likely have major implications for the Bruins if they want to host a first-round playoff game. The top two teams in the region standings earn home playoff games, and Central and Cedartown are the only other two teams in a region with records above .500. A win over Cedartown would put Northwest in the driver's seat for the second seed and in position to force a three-way tie if Cedartown defeats Central later on. The Bruins are seeking their first region crown since 2000.
Coahulla Creek back at it again, will face Adairsville Saturday
When Coahulla Creek's (1-4) game at Adairsville (3-2) kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, it will be the third game the Colts have played in just eight days.
Creek played Murray County last Friday, then fell to North Murray on Tuesday in a game that was rescheduled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The Adairsville game was shifted to Saturday to accommodate for the Colts' lack of rest.
The Colts are still searching for their first Region 6-3A win, but they've been getting closer to one. Creek lost 15-7 to Murray County, then were within a touchdown in the fourth quarter against North Murray in a 28-14 loss Tuesday.
Adairsville is 2-1 in the region, having lost their first region contest last week against Ringgold
Dalton searches for first region win at Alexander
After more than a month away from games at Harmon Field, Dalton returned home last week, but the Catamounts will hit the road again tonight for Douglasville to take on Alexander at 7:30.
Dalton (1-4) is still in search for their first Region 5-6A win of the season, while Alexander (4-2) comes in at 2-1 in the region.
Dalton and East Paulding are the only schools that still winless in the region.
Murray County tries to keep momentum going after first region win
Murray County (2-4) broke a four-game losing streak and picked up its first Region 6-3A win of the season against Coahulla Creek last week. The Indians will look to keep that momentum going at home against Sonoraville (2-3) tonight at 7:30.
Sonoraville comes in at 0-3 in the region, but have played against two of the top Region 6-3A squads in North Murray and Rockmart. Sonoraville fell to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe last week for LFO's first win of the season.
Christian Heritage begins region play after bye
Christian Heritage (4-1) rolls into Region 7-A Private competition with four straight wins and after a bye week. They'll open region competition tonight at Marietta's Walker (1-5) at 7:30.
Walker picked up their first win of the season last Friday over St. Francis. The matchup sets up a game next Friday against Darlington for Christian Heritage. Darlington was the Lions' only region defeat last year, and the Tigers appear to be one of Christian Heritage's main competitors in Region 7-A Private in 2020.
Southeast, North Murray game canceled
Southeast Whitfield's game scheduled for this Saturday against North Murray was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Southeast. The game had already been shifted from tonight to Saturday due to an earlier virus-related schedule shuffle.
