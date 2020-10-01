What to watch for in high school football's week five

Postponed: Coahulla Creek game against North Murray postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
The Region 6-3A matchup between Coahulla Creek and North Murray, which was originally scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed due to positive tests for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at Coahulla Creek High School.
No decision has been made yet on when the game could be rescheduled or how many Creek games may be affected going forward. The Colts are scheduled to play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe next Friday, while North Murray will travel to play Sonoraville.
Dalton back in action at Carrollton
After two straight off weeks, Dalton (1-1) opens its Region 5-6A schedule on the road against Carrollton (0-1) Friday night at 7:30.
The Catamounts' foe is a Carrollton team that has been idle even longer. After a 46-24 loss to Collins Hill to start the season on Sept. 5, Carrollton had its next two games — at Newnan and home for Jonesboro — canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
Dalton last played Sept. 11, when the offense had a much stronger performance in a 52-7 victory over Ridgeland than in a week one 41-14 loss to Calhoun.
The Catamounts will put that offense to a test against a program that finished 11-2 in Class 5A last season.
Southeast hosts Class A Armuchee
Class 4A Southeast Whitfield (0-4) hosts Class A Public school Armuchee (1-1)Friday night at 7:30.
Earlier in the season, Armuchee picked up its first football win since 2018, and first-year head coach Todd Murray and the Raiders will look to do the same Friday.
Like Southeast, Armuchee finished 0-10 in 2019. Armuchee defeated Towns County 10-7 on Sept. 4 to break that streak, but comes off of a 56-6 loss to Centre, Alabama's Cherokee County High School last week.
The Raiders fell to Fannin County 48-0 last week.
Christian Heritage looks to keep strong start rolling
After starting the season with a loss, Christian Heritage (3-1) has put together three straight convincing victories to get their season back on track.
The Lions, who have outscored their previous three opponents 122-13, will look to keep rolling in a road game at Morristown, Tennessee's Lakeway Christian Academy (0-4) Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The outlook looks promising for the recently-smothering Lion defense. Lakeway hasn't scored more than 12 points in four defeats this season.
Christian Heritage, however, will again be without a trio of important players in running back/safety Gage Leonard, running back/linebacker Solomon Locke and kicker Jonah Paniagua. All three missed last week's game due to COVID-19 quarantine measures.
Murray County hosts Region 6-3A foe LaFayette
Murray County (1-2) will look for a better outcome in their second Region 6-3A game of 2020 than in their first. The Indians host LaFayette (1-2) Friday night at 7:30.
Last week, Murray County quickly fell behind and never recovered in a 38-7 road defeat in the Region 6-3A opener against Adairsville.
This week, they face a LaFayette team that started 0-2 before earning a convincing 43-7 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in its own region opener last week.
Northwest enters bye weeks after 4-0 start
After taking down Chattooga 38-14 last week to earn a 4-0 start for the first time since 2013, Northwest Whitfield gets two straight idle weeks. The Bruins will next be in action Oct. 16, when they'll travel to play Central of Carrollton (1-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.