What to watch for in high school football's week four

Heritage or Christian Heritage?: Christian Heritage gets another test against larger school
After defeating Class 5A Villa Rica last week, Christian Heritage (2-1) will play Class 4A Heritage (3-0) Friday at 7:30.
Heritage, a playoff team last year in Class 4A, comes in undefeated in their three games, getting past Temple 14-6 last week.
After opening the season with a loss, Christian Heritage has outscored their last two opponents by a combined score of 83-6 to get back a winning record. The backfield duo of Gage Leonard and Solomon Locke has combined for 10 rushing touchdowns in the first three games, and Locke ran for a school record 204 yards in last week's win.
North Murray begins region play after season-opening loss
The defending Region 6-3A Mountaineers of North Murray (0-1) only got one tune-up before the start of their region title defense. North Murray started their season with two bye weeks, then finally opened competition last week with a 20-10 home loss to Northwest Whitfield.
This week, North Murray hits the road for Region 6-3A foe Ringgold (1-1) Friday at 7:30, looking to get back to a .500 record. Ringgold fell to Heritage 28-21 two weeks ago, then rolled over Ridgeland 38-12 last week.
North Murray will look to find their offensive rhythm against Ringgold after integrating a lot of new faces this season. Sophomore starting quarterback Seth Griffin had some early-game jitters against Northwest last week, but settled to throw a touchdown pass.
Northwest looks to continue strong start
Northwest Whitfield (3-0) will put their unblemished record on the line Friday at Chattooga (1-2) at 7:30.
The Bruins, behind sophomore quarterback Owen Brooker, are out to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2013, when the Bruins began the year 5-0.
Chattooga will serve as Northwest's final region tune-up before the Bruins begin Region 7-4A play next week. The Indians have a win over Pickens on their résumé, but have fallen to Sonoraville and Adairsville.
Murray County looks to bounce back after narrow loss
After a season-opening win over Southeast Whitfield, Murray County (1-1) fell to Gilmer 28-24 last week.
The Indians will play another road game this week, beginning Region 6-3A play against Adairsville (1-1) Friday at 7:30.
A dual-threat offense has served Murray County well through two games, with quarterback Kaleb Jones tallying four touchdown passes — three of which have gone to wide receiver Brannon Nuckolls — while also rushing for 155 yards and two scores. Running back Davis Redwine has 326 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Southeast hosts Fannin County in search of first win
Southeast Whitfield (0-3) has been competitive in each of their first three games this season — even leading in the fourth quarter against Gordon Central last week — but hasn't been able to get the first win of the Todd Murray era.
First-year head coach Murray and the Raiders will look to change that as they host Fannin County (1-0) Friday at 7:30.
Class 2A Fannin County is coming off of two straight off weeks after a week one 24-20 victory over Union County.
Creek comes off of bye to face Rockmart
After getting the first Colt win under new head coach Danny Wilson two weeks ago, Coahulla Creek (1-1) was off last week.
The Colts will host Rockmart (1-1) Friday at 7:30 in Creek's first Region 6-3A contest of the year.
Rockmart is a former Class 2A power that bumped up to 3A for the 2020 season. The Yellow Jackets finished 10-0 in the regular season last year, and their lone loss this season is a 28-21 defeat by Class 6A Rome.
Coahulla Creek's Tyler Locklear has been the Colt workhorse through their first two games. Locklear has 378 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Dalton still idle this week
Friday is the second of two straight idle weeks for Dalton (1-1). The Catamounts will next be in action Oct. 2 at Carrollton, the first Region 5-6A game of the season for both teams.
