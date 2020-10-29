What to watch for in high school football's week nine

Christian Heritage set for region showdown against Darlington
Christian Heritage (5-1, 1-0 Region 7-A Private) faces Darlington (5-2, 0-0 Region 7-A Private) at home tonight at 7:30 in a game that could end up deciding the winner of Region 7-A Private.
Darlington was Christian Heritage's only region defeat last season, and the Tigers went on to win the region. This year, both teams come in at 1-0 in the region, with Christian Heritage tallying a convincing 35-0 victory over Walker last week, while Darlington needed a 21-point comeback to defeat Mt. Paran Christian to get a win in their region opener. North Cobb Christian (5-1, 0-0 Region 7-A Private) also could factor into the region title discussion. They play Christian Heritage Nov. 20.
Christian Heritage is also searching for their program's first win over Darlington, which the Lions have not been able to get past ever since Christian Heritage started GHSA football competition in 2012. Christian Heritage is 0-7 against Rome's Darlington since then, with two teams usually sharing a region. The last two losses have been decided by a combined 11 points.
Northwest looks to get back on track after two straight setbacks
Northwest Whitfield (4-2, 0-2 Region 7-4A) began the year at 4-0 before dropping their first two Region 7-4A games in the last two weeks. They'll try to regain that early-season form in a game at Heritage (4-3, 1-1 Region 7-4A) tonight at 7:30.
Heritage has been inconsistent in its first two region games, first losing to 1-5 Ridgeland before defeating 4-2 Central of Carrollton last week.
A win for Northwest would go a long way toward securing one of the region's four playoff spots for the Bruins as they move into the softer portion of the region schedule after starting it with arguably its two best teams in Central and Cedartown. Northwest has Ridgeland and 2-4 Pickens left on its region slate after tonight.
North Murray continues region play with LFO
North Murray (3-2, 3-1 Region 6-3A) continues Region 6-3A play tonight at home against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-5, 1-3 Region 6-3A) at 7:30.
North Murray is well rested after playing a rescheduled game on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and then having their scheduled game last Saturday against Southeast Whitfield canceled. The Mountaineers lost to Rockmart two weeks ago in a game that may end up deciding the region championship, but North Murray is still looking to pile up region wins and host a first round playoff game as the second seed.
LFO comes in with just one win — in the region and overall.
Murray County has two-game region win streak, but faces tough competition
After starting off Region 6-3A competition with three straight setbacks, Murray County (3-4, 2-3 Region 6-3A) has won two straight region games. That streak will be put to a little bit of a tougher test tonight when the Indians face Rockmart (5-1, 4-0 Region 6-3A) on the road at 7:30.
Murray County earned region wins over Coahulla Creek and Sonoraville in the last two weeks, but both are still in search of their first region win. Rockmart comes in at 4-0 in the region, including a 49-42 road victory over last year's region champion in North Murray.
Coahulla Creek begins second stretch of games on short rest
After playing three games in eight days in a stretch from Friday, Oct. 16, to last Saturday, the five days off that Coahulla Creek (1-5, 0-4 Region 6-3A) had before taking on LaFayette (3-3, 3-1 Region 6-3A) tonight were surely a welcome sign.
However, tonight's game, which is at 7:30 at Coahulla Creek, begins another stretch where the Colts will suit up for games on a Friday, then turn around for two more games the following Tuesday and Saturday. The scheduling quirk is a result of two Creek games that were postponed earlier in the season due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Southeast game canceled, Dalton off
Southeast Whitfield (1-6) canceled their scheduled game tonight with Chattanooga Central due to COVID-19. The Raiders also canceled their previous game against North Murray with players in quarantine because of COVID-19 safety protocols. They are expected to be on the field again for their season finale at Northwest Whitfield next Friday. Dalton (1-5, 0-4 Region 5-6A) will also next be back on the field next Friday against Douglas County, as the Catamounts are off tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.