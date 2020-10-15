What to watch for in high school football's week seven

North Murray gets tough region test against Rockmart
North Murray (2-1) has won nine consecutive Region 6-3A games dating back to 2018, including a 2-0 start in 2020, but the Mountaineers face their toughest region test of the young season Friday.
North Murray hosts Rockmart (3-1) Friday night at 7:30.
The former Class 2A power, which moved into Region 6-3A for this season, has outscored their opponents 110-13 in two region wins. Rockmart also boasts a victory against Class 4A Cedartown, and the Yellow Jackets narrowly lost to Class 6A Rome.
North Murray has shown in their first two region games the offensive firepower to keep up with that Rockmart offense. The Mountaineers scored 62 against Ringgold and 40 against Sonoraville, but the North Murray defense also gave up 69 points combined in those two games. The Mountaineers may need to win another shootout to stay unbeaten in Region 6-3A.
Dalton returns home to face Rome
After more than a month away from games at Harmon Field, Dalton (1-3) finally returns for a home game Friday night at 7:30 against Rome (2-3).
The last Catamount home game was the season opener on Sept. 4, when Dalton fell to Calhoun.
Rome comes in at 1-1 in Region 5-6A play, having faced the same two region teams as Dalton, who is 0-2 in the region.
Rome defeated South Paulding 22-20 two weeks ago, while Dalton fell 20-15 last week. The Catamounts fared a little better against Carrollton, though, falling 34-24, while Rome lost 34-12.
Northwest begins Region 7-4A play after 4-0 start
Northwest Whitfield (4-0) had four games followed by two bye weeks to get ready for their Region 7-4A schedule. They'll open region play on the road at Central of Carrollton (3-1) Friday night at 7:30.
The Bruins are led by a sophomore quarterback Owen Brooker and a potent passing attack, but the stingy Bruin defense only allows 10.8 points per game, which ranks in the top 10 for Class 4A schools.
That defense may be put to the test against Central, who has scored 49, 32 and 29 in the three games since scoring just seven in a season-opening loss. It's the first region game for Central as well.
Coahulla Creek, Murray County look to bounce back
Coahulla Creek (1-2) hosts Murray County (1-4) Friday night at 7:30 in a contest between two Region 6-3A teams looking to rebound.
Creek is coming off two straight weeks in which they had to postpone games due to positive tests for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) within their program. They'll look to get their season rolling again Friday, while Murray County seeks to break a four-game losing streak after a season-opening win.
Murray County is 0-3 in Region 6-3A play, while Coahulla Creek has played just one region game so far due to the two postponements. The Colts lost to Rockmart 42-6 in their last game on Sept. 25.
Southeast travels to Trion
Southeast Whitfield (1-5) travels Friday night to face another school in search of its second win of the season in Trion (1-3). The game begins at 7:30.
The Raiders picked up their first win in almost two years when it defeated Armuchee two weeks ago, and the Raiders have a chance to add another victory against Class A Trion. Southeast is a Class 4A school.
Christian Heritage gets bye before region play
Christian Heritage (4-1) rolls into Region 7-A Private competition with four straight wins. They'll have a chance to rest up Friday night with an off date prior to next week's opener at Walker.
