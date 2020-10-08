What to watch for in high school football's week six

Dalton on the road again at South Paulding
After falling short at Region 5-6A opponent Carrollton last week, Dalton (1-2) has a chance to get back to .500 in region play and overall when the Catamounts travel to Douglasville to play South Paulding (2-2) Friday night at 7:30. It's the third straight road game for Dalton in a stretch that also included two straight bye weeks. The Catamounts haven't played at home since Sept. 4.
South Paulding opened their region schedule with a 22-20 loss to Rome last week, and the Spartans come in with wins over Hiram and Chapel Hill.
The Catamounts fell behind 27-3 at Carrollton last week, but put together a late fight to cut the final score to 34-24. Quarterback Ashton Blackwell will look to build off of a three touchdown performance. He rushed for two scores while throwing for another last week.
Christian Heritage looks to keep momentum going after cancellation
Coming off of a week in which their game was canceled just hours before it was set to start, Christian Heritage (3-1) will try to keep the momentum they had before the unexpected break when it hosts Mount Pisgah Christian (2-2) Friday night at 7:30.
The Lions were slated to play at Lakeway Christian last week, but positive tests for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at Lakeway forced the game to be postponed.
Friday's game will be the final tune-up prior to the start of Region 7-A private play for Christian Heritage.
Christian Heritage will welcome back running back/safety Gage Leonard, running back/linebacker Solomon Locke and kicker Jonah Paniagua. All three missed the Lions' game two weeks ago due to COVID-19 quarantine measures.
North Murray back in action after postponed game
The Mountaineers of North Murray (1-1) also got an unexpected bye week when their scheduled game with Coahulla Creek last week was shifted until later in the season due to COVID-19.
They'll come off that off week with a road, Region 6-3A matchup at Sonoraville (2-1) Friday night at 7:30.
After putting up 10 points in their season-opener against Northwest Whitfield, North Murray found their offensive stride with a 62-point performance against Ringgold in their last game out.
Sonoraville started the season 2-0 before a 68-7 setback against Rockmart last Friday.
After getting first win, Southeast sets sights on winning streak
Class 4A Southeast Whitfield (1-4) picked up the program's first win in nearly two years last week over Armuchee, and they'll look to keep the momentum going against another Class A Public team in Gordon Lee (4-0) in Chickamauga Friday night at 7:30.
The Trojans might pose more of a challenge against Class 4A Southeast than Armuchee. Gordon Lee comes in at 4-0, with wins over convincing Class 3A schools in Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and a LaFayette team that just took down Murray County 62-22 last week.
Murray County searches for first region win against Ringgold
Murray County (1-3) fell behind 42-9 in the first quarter against LaFayette last week, but the Indians will need a better start to get their first Region 6-3A win when they host Ringgold Friday night at 7:30.
Ringgold is no stranger to putting up points either, however. They fell 62-49 in a shootout against North Murray on Sept. 25.
Murray County played with a new starter at quarterback last week in junior Tyson Leonard last week, as normal starter Kaleb Jones sat out with an injury.
Coahulla Creek game against LFO rescheduled
The Region 6-3A matchup between Coahulla Creek and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe originally scheduled for Friday will be played Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m.
The last two Colts games have been rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the football program.
Northwest still on bye after 4-0 start
Northwest Whitfield is off for the second straight week since getting to a 4-0 start to the season. The Bruins will next be in action Oct. 16, when they'll travel to play Central of Carrollton (2-1).
