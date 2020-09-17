The battle in the north: Northwest Whitfield and North Murray meet for first time
North Murray is getting a later start than most other schools, starting the already-delayed season with two idle weeks before Friday's home matchup with Northwest Whitfield at 7:30 p.m.
The Mountaineers' (0-0) first game of the season is also the school's first ever meeting with Northwest Whitfield (2-0), which has already tallied two wins this season. The Bruins forced four turnovers in a week one 27-6 win over Coahulla Creek, then sophomore quarterback Owen Brooker tied a school record with five touchdown passes in a 34-13 victory over Gordon Central last week.
The Mountaineers are finally set to begin the follow-up season to what turned out to be the school's best campaign in its 11-year history, when North Murray finished 11-2. 2019 playmakers like All-State quarterback Ladd McConkey, wide receiver Landon Burrell and tight end Chaisen Buckner are gone, but running backs D'Ante Tidwell and Noah Lunsford are back, as well as a Murray County transfer in running back Cade Petty.
Christian Heritage returns home after 1-1 start
Christian Heritage (1-1), a Class A Private school, hosts Class 5A Villa Rica (1-0) Friday at 7:30.
The Lions opened their season with two straight road games, falling to Fellowship Christian in the opener before bouncing back with a 45-0 win over Landmark Christian last week.
Christian Heritage's first home game comes against a Villa Rica team that defeated Spencer 41-7 in week one before getting an off week last week.
Murray County is on the road after off week
Murray County (1-0) will travel to Ellijay to play Gilmer (0-1) Friday at 7:30.
The Indians were off last week after opening the season with a 47-20 win over Southeast Whitfield in week one.
Gilmer, a Class 3A school like Murray County, was also idle last Friday. The Bobcats fell to Pickens 17-8 in their opener.
Murray County brings in a rushing attack that had a strong performance in the first week, as senior running back Davis Redwine piled up 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Southeast and Gordon Central battle for first win
Southeast Whitfield (0-2) travels to Calhoun's Gordon Central (0-2) Friday at 7:30, with both teams searching for their first win.
Southeast has had strong starts in their two games this season, but faltered in the second halves. The Raiders trailed Murray County 19-12 in week one and played Coahulla Creek to a 14-14 tie at half last week. Those two games ended with scores of 47-20 and 35-14.
Gordon Central lost to Woodland 14-0 in week one before Northwest Whitfield defeated Gordon Central 34-13 in week two.
Dalton, Coahulla Creek have bye weeks
This Friday is the first of two straight idle weeks for Dalton (1-1). The Catamounts will next be in action Oct. 2 at Carrollton, the first Region5-6A game of the season for both teams.
After earning a win over Southeast Whitfield last week, Coahulla Creek (1-1) won't play Friday. The Colts will host Rockmart next Friday.
