What to watch for in high school football's week two

Coahulla Creek and Southeast search for first win with new coach
Southeast Whitfield (0-1) is set to host Coahulla Creek (0-1) Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a battle between two new head coaches looking for their first win with their new programs.
First-year head coach Todd Murray leads a Southeast squad that fell to Murray County 47-20 in week one. The Raiders are looking for their first win since Oct. 5 2018, after a winless season last year.
Danny Wilson, who took over at Creek after spending the last three seasons as defensive coordinator, and the Colts fell to Northwest Whitfield 27-6 in week one.
The game between the two Whitfield County schools was a close one last year, with Creek edging out a 34-31 victory over the Raiders.
Dalton looks to bounce back in week two
After falling 41-14 to Calhoun at home to open the season, Dalton (0-1) looks to the road to try to gain some momentum. They'll start in a game at Rossville's Ridgeland (0-1) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
After Friday's contest, the Catamounts have two off weeks, then will be back on the road for two more games against Carrollton and South Paulding.
Ridgeland was shut out in week one 35-0 by a Rabun County team that has one of the top quarterbacks in the country in junior South Carolina commit Gunner Stockton.
Dalton will look to build on a second-half 7-7 draw against Calhoun in week one after the Yellow Jackets built a big lead in the first.
Northwest opens home schedule with Gordon Central
Northwest Whitfield (1-0) won their opener on the road at Coahulla Creek, and the Bruins will look to open their home schedule with another victory in a week two game against Gordon Central (0-1).
Northwest made noise on the defensive side of the ball in their season-opening 27-6 win over Coahulla Creek, pouncing on three fumbles and snagging one interception to help set up an offense, led by second-year starting sophomore Owen Brooker, with scoring chances. This week, the Bruins match up with a team that fell on three fumbles themselves, though in a 14-0 loss, in week one.
Gordon Central, a Class 2A school, comes off a 14-0 loss to Class 5A Woodland last week.
Christian Heritage continues road trip to begin season
After opening the season with a road loss to Fellowship Christian, Christian Heritage (0-1) stays on the road in week two, facing Fairburn's Landmark Christian (0-1) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Lions, who won't open their home schedule until Sept. 25, fell in a back-and-forth battle to Fellowship 43-21 last week. Christian Heritage held a 14-0 lead before Fellowship stormed back for the win.
Landmark Christian, a Class A Private school like the Lions, fell 38-0 to Bremen to start out the season.
North Murray, Murray County get rest week
North Murray opened the 2020 season with two straight off weeks. The Mountaineers will host Northwest Whitfield next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Murray County (1-0) is off this week after a 47-20 win over Southeast in the opener last Friday. The Indians travel to Gilmer next Friday.
