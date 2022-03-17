Tyler White finished as the low medalist as Dalton State College’s men’s golf team held on for a five-stroke victory Tuesday in the Golden Tiger Invitational at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville.
The No. 13 Roadrunners shot 582 (+6) to hold on for a five-shot win over No. 14 Reinhardt in second at 587 (+11). Host Truett-McConnell (594, +18) broke its tie with No. 20 Tennessee Wesleyan (598, +22) as those teams finished third and fourth respectively. Truett-McConnell’s “B” team finished fifth at 619 (+43).
White backed up his first-round score with an even more impressive 4-under 68 to take individual medalist honors. It is the first win for White as a Roadrunner.
Trevor Bassett, Matthew Cleary and Cole Wentworth all joined him in the top-10. Bassett and Cleary both shot 75 (+3) to finish sixth and seventh, while Wentworth finished tied for eighth after a round of 78 (+6). Steve Kibare capped off the Roadrunner contingent with an 80 (+8) on Tuesday and tied for 26th.
“I am extremely proud of Tyler,” said Dalton State coach Ben Rickett. “He has come a long way in the last year and he put so much work in behind the scenes.”
White, a fourth-year junior, is in his his second season with Dalton State after two years in junior college.
The win was the 30th team win as head coach for Rickett.
“We talk with the players a whole lot about how hard winning is, and weeks like this is where it pays off because we found a way to get it done,” Rickett said.
The Roadrunners face a stiff field on March 28 when they travel to Okatie, South Carolina, for the Monument Golf Oldfield Classic hosted by South Carolina-Beaufort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.