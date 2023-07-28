Whitfield County resident Randy Russell’s return to competitive swimming keeps paying off.
At the 2023 National Senior Games — commonly known as the “senior olympics” — Russell brought home a pair of individual gold medals and another top finish with a relay team.
In the 60-64 age group at the games, held recently in Pittsburgh, Russell took gold in the men’s 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 25.92 seconds, and the men’s 100-yard freestyle, needing just 58.47 seconds.
Russell was also part of a 200-yard freestyle relay team that took first and a 200-yard medley relay team that took silver.
“It takes a lot of work to prepare for,” Russell said.
The event was Russel’s third appearance at the senior olympics since making his return to competitive swimming at the 2019 games more than 40 years after competing on the swim team at the University of Georgia.
Russell earned a gold in the 2019 games, and, after the normally-biennial games were delayed to 2022 because of COVID-19, Russell medaled in four events in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a year ago.
Swimmers qualify for the senior olympics by placing in a qualifying event at the state level.
Russell, who is an instructor at the Calhoun Aquatic Center, competed in six different individual events.
Russel’s training partner, Elizabeth “Bitsy” Aldrich of Calhoun, earned a bronze medail in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley in the women’s 70-74 age group.
