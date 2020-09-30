Whitfield Healthcare Foundation hosts 28th annual Golf Invitational

The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation will host its 28th annual Golf Invitational on Monday, Oct. 19, at The Farm.
Proceeds from the tournament will be designated for Hamilton’s Peeples Cancer Institute to support the PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System, an innovative patient support service which greatly reduces or prevents hair loss in patients undergoing chemotherapy. Since the hair loss prevention services are not covered by insurance, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is committing funds from the Golf Invitational to Peeples Cancer Institute so that all patients can receive the Paxman services, regardless of their ability to cover costs. Peeples Cancer Institute is the only cancer center in the region, including the Chattanooga market, to offer the Paxman Scalp Cooling System to patients receiving chemotherapy.
As the nonprofit fundraising entity of Hamilton Health Care System, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is strongly committed to investing in capital projects, community health initiatives, technological advancements and innovative programs and services which advance healthcare in our region.
“Our commitment to helping fund Paxman services for patients perfectly aligns with our foundation’s mission to provide excellence in healthcare, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay," said Jane Snipes, foundation executive director. "We are here to support smart advancements like the Paxman system, which gives patients an amazing option to help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy.”
The Golf Invitational serves as one of the foundation’s primary fundraisers. Sign-ups are underway, and team entry forms and a variety of sponsorship opportunities can be accessed on the foundation’s website at HamiltonHealth.com/golfinvitational or by phone at (706) 272-6128.
All sponsors will receive promotion on the foundation’s website and event sponsor banner, as well as publication in the foundation’s annual report. Cart sponsors will have on-course cart signage while hole sponsors will have their name featured on specific holes. The foundation is hosting a silent auction, and area businesses, retailers and restaurants are encouraged to donate silent auction gifts to enhance fundraising efforts for patients being served in Peeples Cancer Institute. Silent auction donors will receive promotion at the event and online through a virtual bidding platform. The deadline for sponsorships and silent auction donations is Oct. 9.
“With the opening of Peeples Cancer Institute earlier this year, the foundation remains strongly committed to supporting the latest advances in cancer treatment as well as innovative support programs for patients navigating the challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis," said Scott Sellers, foundation board chairman. "Our golf invitational is critical to these efforts, and we encourage members of our community to participate through team play and sponsorships."
Snipes praises participants.
“The generosity of our sponsors and players is invaluable to us," she said. "We enjoy the opportunity to celebrate our sponsors by giving their businesses exposure to our community and players.”
Sponsors for the invitational to date include: Brasfield & Gorrie; T.U. Parks Construction Co.; Engineered Floors; Cerner; Realty Trust Group; TeamHealth; Ponder Investment Co.; Creditors Bureau Associates; Dalton Plastic Surgery; Enfinity Engineering; Incor Design LLC; Royal Oaks Retirement Community; BMW of Chattanooga; Sydnie Horton Design; Gregg Sims Architect; and Alliant Health Plans. Silent auction donors to date are Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa; Butternut Creek Golf Course; Creative Discovery Museum; Dalton Golf & Country Club; Hamilton Spine Health & Sport; Jack’s Range & Training; Gregory H. Kinnamon, P.C.; Rowdy Bear Adventure Park; Ruby Falls; and Wild Animal Safari.
Tournament participants will enjoy the Engineered Floors Titleist/FootJoy Pro Shop in which players can select a complimentary tee gift package in advance of the tournament from choices online. The tee gifts will be presented to each player at the tournament if ordered by the Oct. 9 deadline, or players can order at the tournament to have their tee gifts drop shipped to their home or business afterwards. Hole-in-one prizes are being sponsored by BMW of Chattanooga.
With the health and safety of players and staff the highest priority, the following precautions are being put into place at the tournament: Temperatures will be taken upon arrival at registration, the use of hand sanitizer is highly recommended and mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed during the registration process.
The putting green and practice range will be open to players 45 minutes prior to their designated tee time. A grab-and-go lunch will be provided to each participant, and on-course snacks and refreshments will be available. Awards and prizes will be presented to the first, second and third place teams in each of the four flights. Prizes also will be given for on-course contests including hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive.
To sign up as a player, call (706) 272-6128. To become a sponsor or donate a silent auction item, please contact Gwen Harden at (706) 272-6119 or visit HamiltonHealth.com/golfinvitational.
