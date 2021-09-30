Whitfield Healthcare Foundation hosts 29th annual Golf Invitational on Oct. 18

The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation hosts its 29th annual Golf Invitational on Monday, Oct. 18, at The Farm in Rocky Face.
Event proceeds are designated for Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, as Hamilton expands cardiac and vascular services to include innovative interventional techniques and open heart surgery. With the development of the institute, Hamilton is making a substantial investment in the future of cardiovascular care in Northwest Georgia. Hamilton has embarked on a new age in heart care, with the recruitment of a premier cardiovascular team and a commitment to outstanding patient-centered care. With heart attack the No. 1 cause of death in adults in the U.S, seconds truly count when it comes to the heart. Advanced, life-saving techniques and open heart surgery are now available locally, and patients can access a full range of cardiovascular services, from prevention and diagnosis to cutting edge treatments and surgical intervention.
As the nonprofit fundraising entity of Hamilton Health Care System, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is strongly committed to investing in capital projects, community health initiatives, technological advancements and innovative programs and services which advance healthcare in the region.
“We are unwavering in our commitment to supporting the full development of Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute," said Jane Snipes, foundation executive director. "The patient care focus and expertise of the team perfectly aligns with our foundation’s mission to provide excellence in healthcare for the residents of Northwest Georgia. Exceptional physicians in the rapidly evolving fields of cardiology, surgery and vascular health are at the forefront of this institute, and we are committed to their vision of developing a cardiovascular institute second to none. I put this team of specialists and care providers up against any in their respective fields today, and that includes larger healthcare systems and major centers. As patients experience their outstanding, personalized care, this institute will quickly become the region’s cardiovascular center of choice.”
The Golf Invitational serves as one of the foundation’s primary annual fundraisers. Team entry information and a variety of sponsorship opportunities can be accessed on the foundation’s website at HamiltonHealth.com/golfinvitational or by phone at (706) 272-6128. Team entries are filling fast.
All sponsors will receive promotion on the foundation’s website and at the tournament, as well as publication in the foundation’s annual report. Cart sponsors will have on-course cart signage while hole sponsors will have their name featured on specific holes. The foundation is hosting a silent auction, and area businesses, retailers and restaurants are encouraged to donate silent auction gifts to enhance fundraising efforts for cardiovascular services. Silent auction donors will receive promotion at the event and online through a virtual bidding platform. The deadline for sponsorships and silent auction donations is Friday, Oct. 8.
“The foundation is honored to designate funds from this tournament to the development of a regional, multidisciplinary cardiovascular center of excellence focused on exceptional patient care and outcomes," said Scott Sellers, foundation board chairman. "Our Golf Invitational is critical to these efforts, and we encourage members of our community to participate through team play and sponsorships. There’s a sponsorship level for everyone.”
Snipes added: “The generosity of our sponsors and players is invaluable to us. We enjoy the opportunity to celebrate our sponsors by promoting their businesses to our community and players.”
Sponsors for the Golf Invitational to date include: TeamHealth; Brasfield & Gorrie; Engineered Floors; T.U. Parks Construction Co.; Cerner; Earl Swensson & Associates; NOVO Health Services; Dalton Plastic Surgery; Ponder Investment Co.; Royal Oaks Retirement Community; Gregg Sims Architect; Smile Doctors; Dalton Animal Care; Fuji Japanese Steakhouse; Liberty Mutual Insurance; Mama Wilson’s; BMW of Chattanooga; Sydnie Horton Design; Pollock & Associates; Precision Chemical & Paper Supply; and Sodexo.
Tournament participants will enjoy the Engineered Floors FootJoy Pro Shop in which players can select a complimentary tee gift package in advance of the tournament from choices online. Hole-in-one prizes are being sponsored by BMW of Chattanooga.
The putting green and practice range will be open to players 45 minutes prior to designated tee times. A grab and go lunch will be provided to each participant, and on-course snacks and refreshments will be available. Awards and prizes will be presented to the first, second and third place teams in each of the four flights. Prizes also will be given for on-course contests including hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive.
To sign up as a player, call (706) 272-6128. To become a sponsor or donate a silent auction item, contact Gwen Harden at (706) 272-6119 or visit HamiltonHealth.com/golfinvitational.
