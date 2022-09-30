Hamilton Health Care System has embarked on a new age in heart care.
As the nonprofit fundraising entity of Hamilton Health Care System, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is designating proceeds from the 30th annual Golf Invitational on Monday, Oct. 17, for Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute. With the recruitment of a premier cardiovascular team and a commitment to outstanding patient-centered care, cardiac and vascular services will expand to include innovative interventional techniques and open heart surgery.
With the development of the institute, Hamilton is making a substantial investment in the future of cardiovascular care in Northwest Georgia. Heart attack is the number one cause of death in adults in the U.S. Seconds truly count when it comes to the heart, but “Take Heart, We’re Here.”
Advanced, lifesaving techniques and open heart surgery are now available locally, and patients can access a full range of cardiovascular services, from prevention and diagnosis to cutting edge treatments and surgical intervention.
The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is strongly committed to investing in capital projects, community health initiatives, technological advancements and innovative programs and services which advance healthcare in the region.
“We are unwavering in our commitment to supporting the full development of Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute,” said Jane Snipes, foundation executive director. “The patient care focus and expertise of the team perfectly aligns with our foundation’s mission to provide excellence in healthcare for the residents of Northwest Georgia. Exceptional physicians in the rapidly evolving fields of cardiology, surgery and vascular health are at the forefront of this institute, and we are committed to their vision of developing a cardiovascular institute second to none. I put this team of specialists and care providers up against any in their respective fields today, and that includes larger healthcare systems and major centers. As patients experience their outstanding, personalized care, this institute will quickly become the region’s cardiovascular center of choice.”
The Golf Invitational serves as one of the foundation’s primary annual fundraisers. A variety of sponsorship opportunities can be accessed on the foundation’s website at HamiltonHealth.com/golfinvitational or by phone at (706)272-6128.
All sponsors receive promotion on the foundation’s website and at the tournament, as well as publication in the foundation’s annual report. Cart sponsors will have on-course cart signage while hole sponsors will have their name featured on specific holes. The foundation is hosting a silent auction, and area businesses, retailers and restaurants are encouraged to donate silent auction gifts to enhance fundraising efforts for cardiovascular services. Silent auction donors will receive promotion at the event and online through a virtual bidding platform. The deadline for sponsorships and silent auction donations is Oct. 5.
“The foundation is honored to designate funds from this tournament to the development of a regional, multidisciplinary cardiovascular center of excellence focused on exceptional patient care and outcomes,” said Scott Sellers, Foundation board chairman. “Our golf invitational is critical to these efforts, and we encourage members of our community to participate through sponsorships. There’s a sponsorship level for everyone.”
Snipes states: “The generosity of our sponsors and players is invaluable to us. We enjoy the opportunity to celebrate our sponsors by promoting their businesses to our community and players.”
TEAMHealth, a company that provides administrative and staffing services to emergency departments, including Hamilton’s Emergency Care Services, has again stepped up to be the presenting sponsor for the tournament. Other major sponsors include: Brasfield & Gorrie; Engineered Floors; T. U. Parks Construction Co.; Earl Swensson & Associates; Lawson Electric; Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.; Royal Oaks Retirement Community; CareSource; Cerner; Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty; FiduciaryVest; Lyle Industries Inc.; Ponder Investment Co.; Realty Trust Group; Southern Chemical & Textiles; White’s Pediatrics; Dalton Plastic Surgery; Gold Key Lock & Security; Soni & Snipes Orthodontics; Sydnie Horton Design; Pollock & Associates; Precision Chemical & Paper Supply; and BMW of Chattanooga.
Tournament participants will enjoy the Engineered Floors sponsored complimentary tee gift. Hole-in-one prizes are being sponsored by BMW of Chattanooga.
To become a sponsor or donate a silent auction item, please contact Gwen Harden at (706) 272-6119 or visit HamiltonHealth.com/golfinvitational.
