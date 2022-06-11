Whitfield County native Tony Ingle brought a national championship to Kennesaw State University as its head men’s basketball coach, and the late Ingle will be enshrined in the school’s hall of fame later this year.
Ingle, who died last year, is one of five members to be inducted into the department of athletics hall of fame, according to an announcement by the school.
“Kennesaw State athletics is excited to honor the legacy of these individuals that has stood the test of time. Their accomplishments and contributions for the success of KSU deserve to be remembered forever in our hall of fame,” Director of Athletics Milton Overton said in the announcement. “I am excited to celebrate with our Owl family this fall.”
Ingle, the North Whitfield High School graduate who led Kennesaw State to the 2004 NCAA Division II National Championship, will be formally inducted into the hall of fame in a ceremony in October.
Ingle coached at Kennesaw State from 2000-2011 in a career that also saw him serve as an interim head coach at Brigham Young and lead Dalton State College to an NAIA national championship in 2015.
Ingle, the winningest coach in Kennesaw State history with a 178-166 record, was honored by the school at a basketball game earlier this year.
“Tony Ingle Night” was held, and members of Ingle’s family were presented with a framed commemorative Kennesaw State jersey.
Ingle is set to enter the KSU hall of fame alongside former cross country runner Nabil Hamid, women’s soccer coach Rob King, financial donor Audrey Morgan and former women’s tennis coach and administrator Susan Whitlock.
