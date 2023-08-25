Junior quarterback Skyler Williams rushed for a five-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left as North Murray High School survived a shootout with Pickens on the road Friday night.
Williams’ late TD, along with his connection with receiver Judson Petty, gave the Mountaineers (1-1) a 44-37 win over host Pickens (1-1).
North Murray led 37-23 early in the fourth quarter, but two Pickens touchdowns had the game tied at 37 midway through the final frame before Williams clinched the game.
After falling behind 6-0 early in the first, North Murray responded when Williams hit Judson Petty for a 60-yard touchdown.
Pickens led 16-6 after one quarter, but, after a field goal, Williams found Petty again, this time from five yards, to tie the game back up entering halftime.
Williams rushed for a five-yard score to put North Murray ahead 23-16, then the Williams-Petty connection worked for the third time, resulting in a 24-yard score to put the Neers up 30-16.
Williams and Petty connected for the fourth and final time on a 32-yard screen pass for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Williams accounted for all six North Murray touchdowns, two on the ground and four through the air, all going to Petty.
Petty caught 16 passes for 360 yards and the four scores.
Williams finished 21-for-32 with 462 yards.
The Mountaineers return home next Friday to host Ridgeland at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.