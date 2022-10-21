With Tyson Greenwade — the leading rusher in Class 5A — on their side, the Dalton High School Catamounts are used to outperforming opponents on the ground.
On Friday night, Dalton ran into Caden Williams, who ran by the Catamounts.
Calhoun’s running back piled up 225 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries as Calhoun held Dalton at arms-length long enough to secure a 28-13 win in a Region 7-5A showdown in Calhoun Friday night.
Dalton (5-4, 3-1 Region 7-5A), which held first place in the region coming into the game, was ousted by Calhoun (6-3, 3-1 Region 7-5A), which is now in the driver’s seat in the region with a game to play.
Calhoun has now won four in a row over Dalton and 11 of the last 12.
Williams got the first of his scores, a 4-yard plunge, with 6:37 remaining in the first quarter to put the hosts up 7-0.
Dalton rolled back down the field, and a 44-yard Ethan Long touchdown pass to Warner Ross knotted the score at 7.
Williams added a 3-yard score early in the second, and the Calhoun defense held Dalton off the board long enough for Calhoun to put together a late-half drive and extend the lead. Quarterback Trey Townsend pushed in from the 1 to put Calhoun up 21-7 with just 36 seconds left before half.
A Dalton drive in the third was erased when Calhoun intercepted a Long pass in the end zone. Dalton got a stop though, and a 1-yard score by Greenwade drew Dalton within 21-13 after a blocked extra point.
Greenwade tallied 110 yards and the score on 22 carries.
Calhoun grinded the clock though, on their way to totaling 401 rushing yards, and Williams got in for the clinching touchdown with 1:56 to play.
Dalton will host Cartersville next week with a chance to grab a home playoff game. The Cats can still win the region with a win and a Calhoun loss next week. The game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harmon Field.
Calhoun will host Cass next week.
