As the last-second floater from Southeast Whitfield High School's Job Willis bounced around the rim, most every heart in the gym hung in the balance with it, and when the ball fell through the net with no time left to deliver a 50-49 win to the Raiders over Ridgeland, the home faithful rejoiced.
"It feels amazing, winning," said Willis, who was mobbed by his joyous teammates after the field goal.
Coach Ben Oliver told his team in a timeout before the final play, "if the ball is in your hands, you've got to score," and Willis delivered.
"We wanted to spread the floor and get movement on the backside," Oliver said. "Job is our best ball-handler; he shook off (his defender) and got to the (rim)."
As jubilant as Willis was for himself and his teammates, his thoughts also drifted to someone who wasn't in the gym Tuesday, he said.
"My dad is in the hospital — he's just getting some stitches, so he's OK — and I'm playing for him," he said.
The game was close through the final minutes.
A three-pointer by Ridgeland's Matthew Ramsey — who finished with 12 points on the night — with four minutes left in the game sliced Southeast's lead to 44-40, and then Ramsey's second trey a minute later cut the margin to one before he eventually gave his team a 49-48 lead with under a minute remaining. Southeast turned the ball over, but Willis forced a Ridgeland turnover, affording the Raiders an opportunity to take the lead, but Cal Rich's shot was blocked in the lane.
Kyan Clark, who led the Panthers in scoring with 17, missed the front end of a one-and-one, to give the Raiders one final chance. Oliver called a timeout with 5.5 seconds left to draw up a play, and the resulting Willis runner set off a team-wide celebration.
"This was huge for us, (as) we've now won two in a row and are building momentum (with) a young team," Oliver said. "We played (much of the game) with two freshmen and two sophomores out there, so this is" a glimpse into the program's future.
Oliver has emphasized that "we need to play like a team, and we're starting to get more confidence," Willis said. "You get more confidence by winning games."
The Panthers (5-10, 1-7 Region 7-4A) pounced on the Raiders (4-15, 1-8 Region 7-4A) early, jumping to a 9-0 start that included a deep three by Clark on the game's opening possession and a nifty behind-the-back move by Zack Harrison that allowed him to score after he stole a Southeast pass at the top of his defense's 2-3 zone. A pair of foul shots by Rich finally got the home side on the board nearly five minutes into the game, and the Raiders continued to chip away, closing within 10-8 near the end of the opening quarter on a gorgeous give-and-go from Willis to Rich.
Rich was Southeast's only double-figure scorer Tuesday.
"He does so much for us," Oliver said. "He spreads the floor, and he opens it up for shooters."
Rich's stickback early in the second quarter tied it at 12, and he then gave the Raiders their first lead with his Willis-assisted basket with six minutes left until the break. A putback by Samuel Harper sent Southeast to the locker room with a 22-21 edge.
Harper "has showed it to us in practice, but not yet in a game (prior to tonight)," Oliver said. "He stepped up for us."
Freshman Coy Jones sparked the Raiders off the bench, drilling a pair of jumpers from beyond the arc in the first half, then converting a conventional three-point play to stretch Southeast's lead to 27-24 early in the third quarter. Clark quickly knotted the score with a trey of his own. Southeast extended the margin to seven in the third quarter, but another three by Clark brought the visitors within 38-36 heading to the final quarter.
"We've been getting in big holes early all year, and we did again tonight, but we dug ourselves out of it," Oliver said. "It's easy for a young team to lie down, but they are listening and learning."
The Raiders will look to win their third-straight game when they visit Pickens on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.