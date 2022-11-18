Dalton High School went into its second round game of the Class 5A playoffs without star senior running back Tyson Greenwade.
Unfortunately for the Catamounts, Creekside had a pair of dynamic rushers.
Roderick McCrary and Travis Terrell combined for six rushing touchdowns in the first half as Creekside built a 48-0 lead at the break and finished off a turnaround season for Dalton with a 61-0 score Friday. Creekside (10-2) reaches the Class 5A Elite 8 next week, while Dalton will wrap the year at 6-6.
Without Greenwade, Dalton couldn’t buy much offense, not pushing the ball past midfield until the clock was running in the fourth quarter.
Creekside had no such problems.
Both McCrary and Terrell rushed for at least 142 yards. That was McCrary’s total on nine carries, while Terrell toted 10 times for 205 yards, all in the first half. The Seminoles piled up 502 total rushing yards on a Dalton defense that held Loganville to 98 on the ground last week. The 502 rushing yards for Creekside came on 35 carries, good for an average of 14.3 yards with each rush.
The third play from scrimmage for Creekside on its home field in Fairburn was a 52-yard touchdown sprint by McCrary.
Terrell came on for a 34-yard rushing score, then followed up with a 21-yard sprint that put Dalton behind 21-0 before seven minutes had been played.
Terrell’s third rushing touchdown made the score 28-0 late in the first, and Terrell kept at it early in the second with his fourth score of the half.
McCrary got back on the board with a 10-yard rush midway through the second, and quarterback Vinson Berry, who didn’t have to do much in the passing game, took one himself on a 34-yard scramble.
That was the seventh rushing touchdown of the first half, and Creekside added eight and nine with a running clock in the second half.
Dalton couldn’t do much against a swarming Creekside defense. Wide receivers Luke Blanchard and Warner Ross took some of Greenwade’s snaps at running back, and Dalton flipped from quarterback Ethan Long to Parker McClurg behind center late in the first half to no avail.
Dalton totaled just 45 total yards, 41 of that coming through the air. The rushing offense, normally strong under the Class 5A leading rusher in Greenwade — who missed the final game of his career with a toe injury — totaled just four yards.
Greenwade helped power a season in which Dalton came off of a 2-8 record a year ago to make a return to the playoffs. Dalton downed Loganville 7-3 last week on the road for its first playoff win since the Catamounts reached the state semifinals after the 2016 season.
