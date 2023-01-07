The 2022 regular season passing yardage leaders from three of the eight classifications of Georgia High School Association football hailed from either Whitfield County or Murray County.
Northwest Whitfield’s Owen Brooker led Class 4A with 2,463 passing yards in the regular season.
North Murray’s Seth Griffin was tops in Class 2A with his 2,620 yards.
Kace Kinnamon from Coahulla Creek led 3A with 2,190 yards.
The trio of area standout quarterbacks did a lot more to distinguish themselves than just their passing numbers.
A four-year starter for the Bruins and last year’s Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year, Brooker oversaw a Bruins offense that helped Northwest start the year 4-0 and contend with a brutally tough Region 7-4A that included state finalist Cedartown.
Griffin added 788 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns to his passing totals as he operated a North Murray offense that averaged 40.2 points per game.
Kinnamon saw a leap in improvement and production in his third year as a starter in 2022. He led Coahulla Creek to its first winning season and first ever playoff appearance.
All three local quarterbacks earned a spot on this year’s Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area First Team Offense.
