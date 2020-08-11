Dalton High School has many talented young players on its softball team, and it was sophomore Gracie Young who provided the spark in the Catamounts' first game of the 2020 season Tuesday, an 11-3 win over Rome.
Young, a sophomore, belted a first-inning double from her second spot in the Dalton lineup to tally her first of four RBIs. After an early Rome run, Young and the Catamounts quickly seized back the game and put it away in just five innings.
"We're a fairly young team except for our pitching, but just to see the way they respond when something bad happens is good to see," said Dalton head coach Stacy Parker. The Catamounts start five sophomores, including Young.
Young, along with leadoff hitter Natalie Moya, who also doubled to start the game, helped Dalton (1-0) to a hot offensive start against Rome (0-1).
"It really sets the momentum of the game when you get that fast start," Young said.
That momentum kept up, thanks to some help from senior Emily Brunson's pitching performance. Brunson started the game and pitched four innings before giving way to fellow senior Hope Parker, striking out five and allowing just four hits.
Young's opening hit scored the first Dalton run, tying the game at 1, but opened the door for more. The Catamounts led 2-1 after the first, 5-1 after two innings and 7-1 after three.
Dalton went scoreless in the fourth, while Rome tallied a run each in the fourth and fifth to close the gap. Four added Dalton runs, capped by a final Young double to score the tenth and eleventh runs, led to the game being called.
Dalton's Jazmin Rodriguez tallied three RBIs, going 2-2 in the game. Claire Archer and Aliza Martinez each brought home a run. Moya stepped safely on to home plate three times.
The effects of the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) could be felt in the season-opening game for Dalton. Signs around the ballpark encouraged face mask usage and social distancing from fans, and Dalton players themselves donned a mask in the dugout after trotting off the field.
"It's hot already, and you come off the bases after running and you already can't breathe, then you have to put the mask on straight away," Young said. "I'm just glad to be able to play."
Whatever it takes, the team will do, Parker said.
"Whatever they tell us to do, that's what we're going to do as long as we can keep playing," Parker said.
Dalton is set to keep playing Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in a road game against East Paulding in Dallas.
