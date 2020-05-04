Schools
• Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools are closed for the rest of the academic year, as is Christian Heritage School. Dalton Public Schools' graduation (Dalton and Morris Innovative high schools) is planned for May 22 with backup dates of July 24-25. Whitfield County Schools' graduation dates are: Phoenix, June 18 at 7 p.m.; Northwest, June 19 at 7 p.m.; Coahulla Creek, June 20 at 10 a.m.; and Southeast, June 20 at 5 p.m. All Whitfield County Schools graduations are at the Dalton Convention Center. Christian Heritage's graduation is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, July 18.
• Classes at Dalton State College, along with all other institutions in the University System of Georgia, are online-only through the summer semester.
Government
• Most City of Dalton public meetings are on hold. Rescheduled dates for meetings will be announced as soon as they are available.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center is closed and will not serve meals until further notice.
• All Dalton Parks and Recreation Department facilities are closed through May 13. All Dalton playgrounds are closed. The Lifeguard Certification Class has been postponed.
• Most Whitfield County government public meetings are on hold. Rescheduled dates for meetings will be announced as soon as they are available.
• The Dalton Convention Center, the Dalton Freight Depot, Visitor Information Center, Bandy Heritage Center, the Tunnel Hill Heritage Museum, Civil War tunnel and Clisby Austin House are closed to the public.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has closed indefinitely its household hazardous waste collection facility, but is operating its other services (convenience centers and landfill) on a normal schedule. If you need to speak with staff, it is suggested that you call ahead.
• Murray County has closed the Charles "Judy" Poag Senior Center, transit and the recreation department.
• Georgia's presidential preference primary has been postponed. The election has been pushed to June 9, the same day as primaries for a U.S. Senate race and other state offices.
• The Georgia Department of Labor has temporarily closed its career centers to the public. The centers will remain open for employees to ensure the agency can support the needs of its customers and continue to process unemployment claims. The GDOL is providing online access (www.gdol.ga.gov) to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers and resources for other reemployment assistance.
• The Georgia Department of Driver Services has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice.
• The offices of U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, are under a modified operating status. The Washington, D.C., congressional staff will telework during normal business hours until further notice. The Dalton and Rome offices are closed to the public. The offices will continue working on behalf of 14th District constituents during this time.
Courts
• Whitfield County and Murray County Superior Courts are open for essential functions during the statewide judicial emergency, which expires on Friday, June 13. Civil and domestic calendars are resuming and will be done via teleconference pursuant to the COVID-19 procedures on the courts' website. The court will continue to hear by videoconference only those criminal matters involving defendants currently incarcerated.
• Dalton Municipal Court has suspended all unnecessary court proceedings until further notice.
• Varnell Municipal Court has postponed all court cases through June 8.
Other
• The American Legion Post 112 in Dalton has suspended member and public activities.
• The Creative Arts Guild in Dalton is closed until further notice.
• The Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce has put on hold all events through May.
• All Hamilton Health Care System hosted and sponsored events have been canceled/postponed for May.
• The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice.
• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System Board of Trustees has closed the Dalton-Whitfield, Chatsworth-Murray and Calhoun-Gordon libraries and postponed all programming until further notice.
• The Whitfield County Republican Party has canceled all meetings and upcoming conventions are put on hold until further notice. Rescheduled events will be announced when available. Party Chairman Dianne Putnam can be contacted by phone or text at (706) 217-5929.
