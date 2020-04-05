The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases held at 16 for Whitfield County and nine for Murray County, according to the state Department of Public Health's most recent update today at noon.
The two counties had the same number of cases each during the Department of Public Health's update at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Whitfield County has one death linked to COVID-19, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25. Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 131 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 106 negative results, eight positive results and 17 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 6,647 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 211 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,283 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 23 cases with two deaths linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male and a 69-year-old male, both who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has six cases while Chattooga County has three.
Fulton County has the most cases (962) in the state followed by Dougherty County (686) and DeKalb County (543).
