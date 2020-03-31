Whitfield County's confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Tuesday night stand at 10, while Murray's rose from four to five, according to the state Department of Public Health's 7 p.m. update.
At the noon update Tuesday, Whitfield had 10 cases while Murray had four.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Whitfield County has reported one death linked to COVID-19, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this past Wednesday.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 106 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 66 negative results, six positive results and 34 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 4,117 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 125 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 885 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 16 cases with one death linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa has four cases while Chattooga has three.
Fulton County has the most cases (599) in the state followed by Dougherty (466) and DeKalb (360).
