The Whitfield County Joint Comprehensive Plan Update Stakeholder Committee meeting is today at 6 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton. This meeting is open to the public.
- Submitted by Whitfield County
