South Adelia Drive will be closed Wednesday at 108 S. Adelia Drive for a cross drain replacement. The closure is from 8:30 a.m. until the work is complete, which is expected to be at 1:30 p.m.
Whitfield County road closing on Wednesday
- Submitted by Whitfield County government
